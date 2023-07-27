beckley, w.va. – The Beckley VA Medical Center will host its fifth annual Creative Arts Festival & Competition for Veterans on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Art will be displayed and performed at the picnic shelter at the back of the parking lot.
Divisions include Visual Art (Fine Art, Applied Art, and Kits), Creative Writing, and Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, and Music). Veterans can submit one entry per division, for a total of five. Top winners from each category will be eligible to submit for the National Competition through Beckley VAMC’s Recreation Therapy Program. All artwork is judged by an objective third party.
Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. Drop-offs can be coordinated if a veteran cannot be there but would like to showcase work. The registration form can be found at the Main Entrance Welcome Desk at Beckley VAMC or by contacting Robert Estepp, CTRS, at robert.estepp@va.gov or 304-255-2121, ext. 4228.
For further guidance, please visit the National Guidelines Resource Center for Veterans at www.creativeartsfestival.va.gov.
