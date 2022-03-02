Saturday, March 5
λ SALS book sale returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. With a few exceptions, books are priced at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks. A room has been set aside for clearance books, which sell at $1 per bag. Masks will be required.
λ Stand Together Tour at the Calvary Assemble of God in Beckley at 7 p.m.
λ The Greenbrier will hold its Dinner and a Show series each Saturday, now through March 12. The dinner and a show evenings will feature comedy, dueling pianos, Landau Eugene Murphy, game shows and murder mysteries. For more information, visit https://greenbrier.com/Holidays-Events/Greenbrier-Games-Gourmet.aspx
λ New River Humane Society’s Casino Night Fundraiser at 5 p.m., The Lost Paddle, Oak Hill. This fundraiser benefiting New River Humane Society will include blackjack, roulette, craps and even slot machines. For more information, visit www.aceraft.com.
Tuesday, March 8
λ Marshall University’s 36th annual juried student exhibition will be on view now through the 31st in the Birke Art Gallery, located in Smith Hall on the Huntington campus. The exhibit features students’ best artwork from throughout the past two years, as selected by an outside juror. For gallery hours, call 304-696-4312 or visit the website. https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/.
Wednesday, March 9
λ Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
λ Pub N’ Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Friday, March 11
λ The Russian National Ballet presents “Giselle” at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
λ Mt. Nebo St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at noon at The Tractor Bar in Mt. Nebo. The annual parade features vendors, food, music, kids’ activities and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mtnebostpatricksdayparade
λ Murder Mystery: Belles, Bourbon and Belladonna begins at 5 p.m. at Ace Adventure Resort, Oak Hill. Come hungry and ready to solve a crime as you get to the bottom of a murder at the Castle family home. For more information, www.aceraft.com.
λ The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece, “Ariadne auf Naxos.” Showing at 12:55 p.m.
Friday, March 18
λ The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is presenting Johnny Cash Now at The Granada Theater on Friday, March 18, from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available at bluefieldgranada.com. Tickets can also be purchased in person during movie showtimes at the theater.