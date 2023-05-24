I can’t believe that Memorial Day is already upon us, but here it is. Venues everywhere are celebrating with live music, cookouts, dances, car shows, and more. There’s lots to cover, but I want to start with a few local musical acts that aren’t always so local. We are lucky to have the talent that we have here, and I’m glad we get to share it with the surrounding areas.
If you tried to follow the Untrained Professionals around, you would need to save up some gas money first. These guys burn the roads up from here to Myrtle Beach. This week takes them out of our reading area to venues like salt caves in Virginia, and even the top of Snowshoe Mountain. But you still have one shot at catching them here at home on Friday, May 26, where they will be performing at the Skyline Lodge in Ghent. The Skyline has everything a fantastic venue could possibly offer, including cold beer and delicious food. This UP show is a good excuse to get out there, and this party is set to go down from 8 - 11 p.m.
Thomas Danley is another local talent that keeps the roads hot. You never know where a week might take him, but he has four shows coming up right here in the area. On Thursday, May 25, he’s playing at The Zone Bar and Grill in Charleston at 8 p.m.; Friday, May 26, takes him to the Traveler’s Roadhouse in Pineville for a 9 p.m. show. Thomas better get some rest after this one, because on Saturday, May 27, he has two shows. He will play the Rainelle Town Festival at 11:30 a.m., pack it up, and be in Oak Hill at the 2 Step Inn at 9 p.m.
As part of the ongoing Rhododendron Festival, Jack and Davis Reid will be performing during the Car Show on Saturday, May 27. This show will take place on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway from 4 - 8 p.m. with the live music scheduled from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The Reids are the sons of Morgan Fairchild and grandsons of The Statler Brothers. There will also be a Rhododendron Shag Dance at the Beckley Woman’s Club at 8 p.m. Please don’t write me to ask what a Rhododendron Shag Dance is, because I have no idea. I was going to research it, but decided to leave that up to you.
The Rusted Musket in Mullens certainly plans to keep you entertained this weekend. Two of a Kind will be there on Friday, May 26, and Wolfbone Cantley play on Saturday, May 27. The food at the Musket is top shelf to say the least, but you need to make the short drive and see for yourself. Both of these shows are scheduled from 9 p.m. until midnight.
JC Square will be at the Mad Hatter in Beckley on Friday, May 26. The Hatter is always filled with people who truly want to have a good time, so stop in and check out this talented duo between 8 - 11 p.m.
Have you visited the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville yet? If not, you are missing out on a beautiful venue, and here’s the perfect chance to check it out. Jay Milam will be performing there on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 - 9 p.m. Jay is a talented singer and guitar player who puts his own spin on a long list of songs you all know and enjoy.
Bandagold will be at the Montgomery Eagles Club on Friday, May 25. This show starts at 8 p.m. and is open to the public.
Foster’s Main Street Tavern in Beckley has a special rock & roll show lined up for you on Friday, May 26. They are bringing three talented bands to the stage in one night for only a $5 cover charge. The music starts at 9 p.m. with Golden, Aloner, and A Blue Shell Paradox. This will be an awesome experience for the money, and I hope you take advantage of the opportunity. I talked to Kyle Arthur, singer and guitar player for A Blue Shell Paradox, who said they are definitely stoked for this show. ABSP is a rock band inspired by the 2000s music scene. “I’m terrible at interviews,” Kyle told me. “I’m much better at just yelling into the microphone.” A Blue Shell Paradox has an album out called “Cardinals” that you can stream on literally every platform out there, so give them a listen, and then come out and see them live.
Jimmie’s Place in Beckley has really impressed me with the entertainment that they just keep bringing to the stage. They are always scheduling rock music, folk singers, comedians, or who knows what else. This weekend you can expect something new, so get ready for some FUNK. Space Freq will be jamming there on Friday, May 26, from 9 p.m. until midnight. Space Freq may be the funkiest local psychedelic rock trio around, and they will be coming at you hard with grooves and frequencies from straight outta this world. The food and drinks at Jimmie’s are top shelf as well, so get out of the house and have some fun.
Adventures on the Gorge invites you to join them on Sunday, May 28, for their 50 Years of Whitewater Rafting Celebration event. They are kicking off their 50th year of rafting with a cookout, live music, and even birthday cake. There will be a tie-dye station for you to visit, a food truck, and lots of drink options to choose from. Red Line will be playing on the Sunset Pavilion from 7 - 10 p.m. Paul Breuer, founder of Mountain River Tours, will also be hosting a chat to discuss whitewater rafting on the New and Gauley rivers. AOG is also offering rafting specials for the entire weekend, with half-day trips only $99, so don’t miss this great opportunity to celebrate one of our favorite local industries.
AOG is right back at it on Monday, May 29, with Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub. Enjoy some of the area’s best wings while Randy Gilkey performs live from 7 - 9 p.m.
The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has a few interesting shows scheduled over the weekend. Keith & Susie of Jonben Slate will perform on Friday, May 26, and Ryan Brandenburg is there on Saturday, May 27. Both of these shows will be going down from 6 - 9 p.m. If you haven’t had dinner at the WGB yet, I wonder what you have been doing with your life.
ACE Adventure Resort will host Dr. Bacon live on the deck of The Lost Paddle on Saturday, May 27. You are invited to come and celebrate the beginning of summertime with this free live show. Dr. Bacon is a six-piece touring Appalachian funk, bluegrass, and rock band. They blend incredibly diverse instrumentation with broad, deep musical influences, allowing them to perform a plethora of widely accessible and very danceable music. This show is set to go from 8 - 11 p.m. on the outside covered deck.
No event column is complete without something artsy, and Fayetteville Town Park has one just for the kids ages 7 - 11. Youth Paint Night in the Park will be from 5 - 7 p.m. in shelter #3. The kids will learn about art concepts in a fun and supportive environment, and leave with their own 16” x 20” painting. Only $30 per person includes all materials and step-by-step instructions. Space is limited so register early at eventbrite.com. Parents are invited to stick around or you may fill out an emergency contact waiver before dropping off your child, so please arrive 15 minutes early. Dress your child in clothing that may accidentally get acrylic paint on it, and bring them out for a night of fun with art and music.
How do you feel about live music, food trucks, massage therapy, face painting, and art vendors all in one place? That’s exactly what the Outpost on the New River Gorge is offering on Saturday, May 27. The gates open at 6 p.m., and the music by Bumper Sticker and Urban Soil is scheduled from 6:30 - 11 p.m. Massage therapy will be available for $2 per minute or $20 for 15 minutes and there will also be camping options. Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased at the Outpost office or by visiting outpostnrg.com
Kindred Valley will be playing at the Southside Junction Tap House in Fayetteville on Friday, May 26. Everything on the menu at the Southside is delicious, and this show starts at 8 p.m.
Emmalea Deal & The Hot Mess will be live at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville on Friday, May 26. Emmalea is an Appalachian singer-songwriter, combining rock and pop to create a unique modern alternative fusion. If you love a good rock show, here it is, and it starts at 7 p.m.
However you choose to spend your Memorial Day, try to add some sort of local element to it. Have a craft beer, visit an art vendor, eat at a food truck, or check out a band. I would love you to email me at events@register-herald.com and let me know what you ended up doing. Otherwise, catch me here next Thursday for some more interesting events that might otherwise fall through the cracks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.