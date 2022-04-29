Enjoy redbuds in nature and in the kitchen

Riding down the winding back roads of West Virginia, especially on a warm breezy end-of-April day, is a true joy of mine.
I feel exhilarated and free as my hair whips in the wind and the fresh air blows at my back, creating a pleasant halo of heat that surrounds my entire body. As my body is soothed by the sun and my limbs happily twirl about me, catching the wind as it calmly passes by, my eyes fall on beauty too. I spot one of the truest harbingers of a West Virginia spring, the redbuds.
Native to the state, these bold and bright blooms are one of the first plants to bloom and often do, even before the last frost. Their deep tap root system is what makes them such strong and steadfast trees, able to maintain stability even in harsh weather and steep, rocky terrains. Come to think of it, they are kind of similar to West Virginians: tough, hardy, and resilient, and brimming with natural beauty.
Each little redbud, unassuming in its majesty and almost scraggly by nature, dots the steep hillsides and woods with radiant and cheerful color, which is a showy sign of spring and a very special sight to be seen. One by one, their lanky branches form a perfect work of art, which, together, creates a tree that is rustic and delicately wacky. Sometimes, I get so taken aback and astounded by their rugged beauty, I can barely keep my eyes on the road. I guess it’s a good thing I’m usually not the one driving.
Beyond their ornamental highlights, it’s interesting to note that many parts of these plants are edible and even delicious. Rich in Vitamin C, their light and fiery pinkish-purple buds and blossoms can add a satisfactory crunch and kick to any salad, or provide baked goods with an edible decorative flare.
Whether you like to enjoy these fruitful, daringly vivid plants out in nature or in the kitchen, I hope they bring you as much joy as they’ve been bringing me lately. This time of year, every time I go on a drive I am blown away by their vibrant glow, which is especially apparent against the backdrop of the myriad viridescent greens of an Appalachian spring.