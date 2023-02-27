Getting engaged is an exciting moment in the lives of a couple.
One might think that excitement would lead to couples hurrying their way down the aisle to tie the knot, but studies have shown that couples spend a significant amount of time between getting engaged and saying, “I do.”
According to The Knot 2021 Real Weddings Study, the average engagement length among couples in the United States is 16 months.
Though those figures are likely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which undoubtedly contributed to longer engagements as couples waited to get married until large gatherings were deemed safe, it’s worth noting that lengthy engagements are not specifically a Covid-related phenomenon. In fact, The Knot reports that the average length of engagement in 2019 was 14 months.
Taking more time to get to know one another also seems to be a popular approach among modern couples, as The Knot Jewelry and Engagement Study found that three-quarters of all couples who wed in 2021 had dated for two or more years prior to getting engaged.
