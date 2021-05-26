Energy Express awarded $1.2 million for literacy programs

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Extension Service’s Energy Express program has been awarded more than $1.2 million to support literacy programs for West Virginia youths beginning in summer 2022.
The award will continue through 2024 ($1.2 million each year for three years).
Energy Express received the AmeriCorps state award from the Corporation for National and Community Service through Volunteer West Virginia. Each summer, the Energy Express summer reading and nutrition program is led and executed by hundreds of AmeriCorps members, as well as community volunteers, who provide life-changing experiences for nearly 3,000 youths living in rural and low-income communities throughout West Virginia.
WVU county Extension agents, along with the state Energy Express team, partner with school systems and others to bring this program to West Virginia communities.
During the free, six-week program participants engage in art, STEM, literacy, games and other activities that help them hone their reading and comprehension skills. Through partnerships with local, state and community organizations, the program also provides nutritious meals for the students.
In 2020, the pandemic eliminated the opportunity for in-person programming and remote platforms were incorporated, bringing value-added benefits to the program. More than 2,400 children across 38 West Virginia counties participated in the program last year, with 65 percent of those children maintaining or increasing their reading achievement levels.
The Energy Express program last year distributed more than 30,200 take-home books related to a weekly theme, and WVU Extension Service and West Virginia Public Broadcasting partnered to bring Energy Express programming to West Virginia youths and their families in a novel, yet engaging, format – all from the safety and comfort of their home.
The 2021 summer program runs from June 21 to July 30 and will be offered at nearly 50 sites throughout West Virginia. Children entering first through fourth grade (as of fall 2021) are eligible to participate in the program.
The program is funded, in part, by grants and donations from individuals and private foundations and corporations through the West Virginia University Foundation and Volunteer West Virginia, the lead agency for volunteerism and National Service in West Virginia.