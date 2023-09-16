For those of you who know me, you’ll recall that I readily enjoy any and all unexpected encounters with nature and its creatures that I come across.
When I was growing up in the country, these encounters happened frequently and deepened my love and understanding of the natural world. Luckily, I still get the familiar joys of being accompanied and surrounded by various forms of wildlife and nature on a daily basis at college. Just like at home, it never takes much traveling – really none at all – to find myself in the shaded tranquility of the forest, accompanied solely by trees, squirrels and the occasional coo of the mourning dove.
Just the other day, while strolling to class, I stumbled upon – thankfully not on – a crayfish right on the pathway. The rather large mud bug startled me initially but then greeted me with open pincers and a couple of small, non-threatening hisses that drew me in for a closer look. Judging from its larger size, bright coloration, and aggressive behavior, I discovered that he was, in fact, a he. And I must’ve interrupted his serious crustacean duties because his aggression came out pretty quickly. I only snapped one picture before he swiftly crawled back down to the pond; I guess he wasn’t in the mood for social interaction.
A few days later, I came across another cute specimen of the same category, but this one seemed very happy to have a visitor; he even posed for the camera. This little guy even let me pick him up and pet his exoskeleton; I think he liked me. Of course, I ensured that he made it off the pathway and back to safety before I left. As I strive to be an environmental scientist, I couldn’t just leave my newfound friend in danger.
Now, on my way to class, I always keep an extra eye out for visitors both on and off the path. I never know who might cross my path and what joy or initial terror it will bring me. That day’s lesson was to keep your eyes on the road and be ready to jump back with haste and excitement.
