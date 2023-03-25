Addressing food insecurity across Raleigh County takes a village. From faith-based organizations to civic groups, the goal is always to make sure no one goes hungry.
The Quota Club of Beckley is in its 10th year of raising funds through a national campaign known as Empty Bowls.
According to Empty Bowls’ website, the grassroots movement was started by artists and craftspeople in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food-related charities.
Nancy Dingess, a 31-year Quota Club member, says that every dollar that is received locally through the Empty Bowls event is distributed to eight local food pantries in Raleigh County.
The April 1 event allows each person to pick out a bowl to purchase, which will then be filled with soup and served with a baguette (from Panera Bread), a dessert and a beverage.
“You get to choose one of the hundreds of bowls made by the community,” said Dingess. “Then you get to take that bowl home as a reminder of the hunger issues here and around the world.”
Proceeds are divvied among the county’s various meal programs according to needs.
For example, Carpenter’s Corner serves 6,000 meals a month.
Another program, Feed Our Local Kids (FOLK), provides snacks for children to take home after school and on weekends. They serve around 3,000 per month.
Whether it’s Bread of Life, Dream Center/Fishes & Loaves, Helping Hands, The Lunch Box, Shepherd’s Table, or Food for Body & Soul, these eight programs are feeding 20 percent of the 75,000 people who live in Raleigh County.
Throughout this last year, people in our community made bowls at the Youth Museum of SWV with the artist in residence, Norma Acord.
“[Norma] teaches people how to make the bowls and fire them,” said Dingess. “People can come back and glaze them, or other people do it, and she fires them again for the finishing touch.”
The event, at The Place, at United Methodist Temple, includes a silent auction for items such as a 55-inch smart television, weekend getaways to The Greenbrier, Jeff Diehl pottery, Norma Acord pottery, or a gift card tree.
In addition to the presenting sponsors – Quota Club and the Youth Museum of SWV — there are donations and sponsorship opportunities still available.
Anchor sponsors include Little General Stores, Fox 59 News and Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Chapels.
Dingess noted the previous nine fundraising events raised $150,000 which was directly redistributed into food programs in the county.
“It’s kind of like a big social,” said Dingess. “People come and stay and visit for the whole two hours, and it lets you see people you haven’t seen for a while.”
Sponsorship opportunities are still available and can be found on the Quota Club of Beckley Facebook page.
“We appreciate the continued community support for Empty Bowls,” Dingess added.
