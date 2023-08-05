lewisburg, w.va. – Carnegie Hall’s 2023 Ivy Terrace Concert Series will continue Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. with John “Some Kind of Wonderful” Ellison and The Carpenter Ants.
Ellison was born in Montgomery, W.Va., on the banks of the Kanawha River and grew up in the mining town of Landgraff in McDowell County. In 1959, he quit his job and bought a one-way ticket to Rochester, N.Y.
Eight years later, he formed The Soul Brothers Six. The group’s first release was “Some Kind of Wonderful,” written by Ellison. The song has since been covered by more than 75 artists and is known throughout the world. In 1974, Grand Funk Railroad’s version reached the No. 3 spot in the nation. Other notable artists who have covered the song include Buddy Guy, Huey Lewis and the News, and, most recently, Rod Stewart.
Ellison will be joined by The Carpenter Ants. Even the best bands come and go, but The Carpenter Ants have been around – with virtually the same line-up – for more than 16 years. Having evolved into West Virginia’s premier rhythm and blues group, the band has unearthed a wealth of classic and forgotten American music. First and foremost, regardless of the occasion, the band never fails to have a good time. And, after more than 2,000 performances, the members still like and respect one another – and you can feel it in their music.
Greenbrier Dairy’s Cow Licks Dessert Trailer and Kitchen 304 will be on location.
Carnegie Hall will offer bags of popcorn and nonalcoholic drinks. Bella Gourmet will presell charcuteries cups to be picked up at Ivy Terrace.
The concerts take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol-free.
Concerts will be moved inside to the Hamilton Auditorium if the weather dictates. As a reminder, outside food and drink is not permitted in the auditorium.
Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace is sponsored by City National Bank. Additional support for the John Ellison and The Carpenter Ants concert is provided by John Manchester.
