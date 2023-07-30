For over 30 years, the Rizo family has enriched the Raleigh County community by consistently serving authentic Mexican recipes at El Mariachi.
The restaurant is known for its delicious recipes – having won the 2023 Reader’s Choice Award for Best Mexican Restaurant – but they are also known for their high community engagement through the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
“We started here in Beckley in 1993, and I have been a manager and owner since about 2000 with this location having been open for about 13 years,” Rizo said.
Rizo’s father, also named Jose, started El Mariachi in Princeton and Tazewell, Va., with some partners before the younger Rizo took over and then eventually returned to the Beckley area by opening the Beaver location in 2009.
“My father started out in the Princeton area before I took over, and then I opened some other locations that I eventually sold,” Rizo recounted.
It’s been a labor of love for the Rizo lineage as Rizo’s brother, Richard Rizo, opened Don Rizo Kitchen and Cantina nearly one year ago.
“We’ve been here so long, we have a really tight community here.
"We do local fundraising, we participate with the school sports teams and the people are just really tight-knit,” Jose Rizo explained.
“I think our name is out there a lot because we’re very involved with a lot of community events so people see us a lot.”
This consistency in serving high-quality food and a commitment to high community engagement has allowed El Mariachi to build a loyal base of regular customers.
“We’re always, like, ranking one or two; our name is consistently up there,” Rizo explained his history with the award. “We are so grateful to our regulars, the friendships we’ve made, the entire community and the consistency of our business relationships.”
El Mariachi is located in Beaver at 237 Airport Road, and they can be reached at 304-250-0390.
