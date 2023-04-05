I wonder if Easter snuck up on you guys this year like it did me? Either way, it’s here and has brought a few events along with it. There’s a large variety of events happening this week, but let’s start off with a few for the kids.
If you would like to take the little ones out to hunt Easter eggs this weekend, I found four options for you on Saturday, April 8. You might even be able to fit two of them if you use your time wisely. You can contact these venues or check their Facebook events for details, but here are the basics.
The Faith Baptist Church in Prosperity will be hunting eggs from 10 a.m. until noon. This one is located at 507 Prosperity Road. You might get to this one early and still have time to make one of these next three.
Camp Gilead is located at 128 Gilead St. in Shady Spring. Their Easter egg hunt is scheduled from noon until 2 p.m.
The Harper Free Methodist Church also starts at noon. This hunt is located at 3674 Harper Road.
The Harmony for Hope of West Virginia will be conducting their annual Easter egg hunt at noon as well. This one is held at the Mt. Hope Soccer Field.
What do you think about an adult Easter egg hunt? I didn’t know how to answer that question either, so I had to look into it. It’s being held at The Resort at Glade Springs on Friday, April 8, and this is how it works: You start out by enjoying some Easter-themed cocktails at the Cotton-tail Mixology Bar from 7 - 8 p.m. Afterward, you will head to the driving range to grab as many Easter eggs as you can find. Many of these eggs will contain goodies, and some will have tickets to redeem your “big kid” prizes at the after party. Tickets to this 21 and up shindig are only $30 each and include three tastings. I am told that there will be tons of prizes at this “egg-citing” event, so hop on over and check it out.
If eggs aren’t your thing, here’s a very different type of treat for you. The 15th annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival will be held on Saturday, April 8. Drop in and fill your Easter baskets with delicious chocolate from tons of different tasting locations. This is a huge and much-anticipated event that will be held on the downtown streets from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Besides the great shopping that Lewisburg already offers, there will also be vendors of all sorts, all the chocolate you could ever want, and much more. You can check out the event on Facebook or contact individual businesses for more details. There are few better ways to spend an afternoon than at a street festival, so start the summer off right with this one.
There are so many live music shows this week that there are zero excuses not to go out and catch one somewhere. I have gathered you a list of some top shelf performances that you can enjoy in the area. Most of these venues also offer the opportunity to have a delicious meal at the same time.
The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has three live shows lined up for you this weekend. The WGB is a beautiful venue that offers award-winning beer and a delicious food menu with both indoor and outdoor seating. When you add quality live entertainment into the mix, you have a setting that’s hard to beat. It all starts on Friday, April 7, with Jeffrey Ellis performing live. Then on Saturday, April 8, Emmalea Deal will take the stage. Both of these shows are scheduled from 6 - 9 p.m. Clinton Scott will wrap up the weekend’s live music on Sunday afternoon, April 9. You can catch his performance from 3 - 6 p.m.
The Freefolk Brewery has two talented live shows this weekend. Randy Gilkey plays on Friday, April 7, and Chasity Dye takes the stage on Saturday, April 8. Both of these shows are scheduled from 7 - 9 p.m.
AP/BC returns to Calacino’s in Beckley on Saturday, April 8. Yes, Adam Parker & the Bourbon Cowboys are coming back to Beckley for a Honky Tonk Party event starting at 8 p.m. These guys are not kidding when they say that they bring the party to town. Expect to hear a mix of country top 40 hits from the ’90s through today, with a few classics sprinkled in. AP/BC is guaranteed to fill the dance floor with hot guitar licks and a solid rhythm section that drives their three-part harmony. From slow dances to line dances, these fellas aim to provide a fun, party atmosphere, so come expecting to escape your worries and leave with a smile.
Thomas Danley will be playing at Jimmie’s Place in Beckley on Saturday, April 8. I have written about the food here before, and you need to try it out. This show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Whiskey & Wine will be at The Mad Hatter Club in Beckley on Friday, April 7, from 9 p.m. until midnight. This talented duo never disappoints, and the Hatter will be a great spot to enjoy them.
The Untrained Professionals will be rocking VFW Canteen #4326 in Midway on Friday, April 7. This show is scheduled from 8 - 11 p.m.
If Matt Deal can find his way to Mullens without getting lost, he will be playing the Rusted Musket on Friday, April 7. The Musket has a very unique and delicious menu that you will thoroughly enjoy. Matt tells me this show is scheduled from 9 p.m. until 12-ish, whatever that means.
Jay Milam will be performing at the Southside Junction Taphouse in Fayetteville on Friday, April 7. Jay will be on stage from 7:30 - 9 p.m. The food at the Southside is amazing to say the least, so if you haven’t tried it yet, here’s your chance.
If you are more into singing your own songs, DJCC offers you a few karaoke options. This and every Thursday, he is at Cheers in Beckley letting you belt out whatever tunes you choose from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Cheers also offers “Beat the Clock” drink specials on Karaoke Night, meaning that the earlier you show up, the cheaper the drinks are.
DJCC is right back at it on Friday, April 7, in Pineville. He will be hosting Karaoke Night at the Traveler’s Roadhouse there from 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. The food at the Roadhouse is top shelf, and let me suggest you try the wings there at your earliest convenience.
Anytime I hear someone say, “There’s never anything to do around here,” I laugh and quickly correct them. If you believe that, you are simply uninformed. I just listed four Easter egg hunts for kids, one for adults, a chocolate festival, two karaoke nights, 11 live music performances, and a partridge in a pear tree. That’s just this week alone, and I couldn’t even cover it all. The only thing between you and some local culture is the couch, so get out there and entertain yourself. Email me at events@register-herald.com with any correspondence or otherwise join me here next Thursday for more great local events.
