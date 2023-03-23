The planning committee of the Earth Day Fashion Forward event is getting ready for the competition on April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Library.
The fashion show will celebrate the repair, reuse, and repurposing of materials to reduce waste in landfills and to promote the health of the planet.
Awards will be given in a range of categories, and both amateurs and professional designers are encouraged to enter. Design categories and the entry form are available at edfashionforward.com.
The event is open to the public, and tickets are available via the website.
The event is sponsored by the Greenbrier County Democratic Women as a fundraiser for their get-out-the-vote work.
