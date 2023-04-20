The Summers County Huddle and Ascension Episcopal Church will celebrate Earth Day from 1 to 3 p.m. April 22 at Bellepoint Park in Hinton with displays, food, animals, music, plants, tree seedlings and lots of family fun.
Additionally, there will be free books and stories read aloud. The bookmobile will be there. Kids will have a chance to make things – bird feeders and bookmarks, and there will be a tattoo station for kids and adults.
A service for the blessing of the animals will be conducted at 2 p.m. Bring your pets to be blessed and receive a St. Francis medallion. Animals must be caged or on a leash.
There will be a display on quilting (recycling cloth), homemade bags (recycling clothing) and weaving (recycling yarn).
What you eat is very important and makes a huge difference in the life of the earth. Taste and see how eating a more vegetable-based diet can improve our lives.
Learn from displays by the Migration Center and the Sierra Club. You can take home a baby dogwood or willow sprouts that increase the oxygen content of our atmosphere.
