Johnston, Iowa – The 13 U.S. lotteries that sell Lotto America, including West Virginia, announced two upcoming changes to the weekly draw game.
Beginning Monday, April 17, Lotto America drawings will occur around 10:15 p.m. With an earlier draw time, players can anticipate the Lotto America winning numbers and draw results up to 45 minutes sooner on draw nights.
Lotto America will also be moving to a digital draw system as a way to modernize operations while still delivering the best possible entertainment experience.
Lotto America draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on the day of the draw. Each ticket costs $1, or players can purchase the ALL STAR BONUS for an additional $1 per Lotto America play.
