Teaching Artist Amie Durrman will lead several pottery studio workshops for Carnegie Hall’s Spring and Winter Classes and Workshops series beginning in February.
One-day opportunities include making an Easter bunny candy bowl, sugar skull mask, napkin/sponge holder with surface design, head planter, coil flowerpot, and slab built wall pocket.
Durrman will also teach two date-night workshops – "Clay is for the Birds" and "Monster Mugs and Bowls."
Durrman's first class is "how to make an Easter bunny candy bowl" on Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Students will be taught how to turn a traditional hand-built pinch-pot into a candy bowl that looks like a rabbit. This guided experience will give students of all levels the feel of clay. Students will be able to apply glazes the same day. Registration is $65 ($55 for members). Students must be 6-18 years old.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 3 p.m., Durrman will teach an adult clay class, "how to make a head planter." Students will learn how to build pinch pots that can be assembled into a fun and whimsical head planter for the deck or garden. Students will explore a guided experience in traditional pinch pottery and learn how to assemble the pots and how to apply underglazes. Cost including all materials is $65 ($60 for members). Students must be at least 12 years of age.
"How to make a coil flowerpot" will be next up for Durrman’s students on Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 3 p.m. In this beginner-level class, students will be shown how to make several types of coiling and surface attachment techniques during a one-day crash course. Each student will select one of the studio glazes for their creation. Cost including all materials is $65 ($60 for members). Students must be at least 12 years of age.
On Saturday, March 4, from noon to 3 p.m., students will be taught how to create a slab built wall pocket. In this fun one-day class, students will learn how to use the slab roller to make their own clay slabs, which will then be stamped with surface designs to create a unique pattern. Demonstrations will include construction of the wall pocket shape and how to attach surfaces. Each student will select one studio glaze for their creation. Cost including all materials is $65 ($60 for members). Students must be at least 12 years of age.
Durrman’s first date-night clay workshop is "clay is for the birds," on Friday, March 10, or Friday, April 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. These workshops are designed for creative collaboration, so students are encouraged to bring a date or friend. Students will use basic hand-building techniques that offer a lot of artistic freedom to explore design and surface texture. Each student will select one of the studio glazes for their creation. Cost including all materials is $65 ($55 for members). Students must be at least 16 years of age.
On Saturday, March 11, from noon to 2:30 p.m., students will be taught how to make a sugar skull mask. Students will watch brief demonstrations throughout this guided workshop to learn how to use a slab roller. Participants will create and mold their sugar skull masks using surface tools and various easy-to-learn techniques. Underglazes will be applied the same day. Students must be 6-18 years old. Registration is $65 ($55 for members).
Durrman’s second date-night clay workshop is "how to make monster mugs and bowls" on Friday, March 24, or Friday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Students are encouraged to let their imagination run wild with this easy-to-follow guided project. Durrman will demonstrate basic hand-building techniques including surface attachment and design. Each student will select a studio glaze for their creation. Cost including all materials is $65 ($55 for members). Students must be at least 16 years of age.
Durrman concludes her spring clay workshops on Saturday, April 22, from noon to 2:30 p.m., with "how to make a napkin/sponge holder with surface design." Students will decorate a clay slab with their own unique surface designs to make a one-of-a-kind holder for their counters. Demonstrations will include easy-to-apply patterns, tool techniques, and how to attach clay. Underglazes will be applied the same day. Students must be 6-18 years old. Registration is $65 ($55 for members).
All class sizes are limited. All projects will be left to be fired in the kilns at Carnegie Hall and will be picked up later. To enroll or for a complete list of classes and workshops visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church St., Lewisburg, W.Va.
