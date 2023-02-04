Kristi Dumas, of Dumas Psychology Collective in Beckley, has been chosen by Leadership West Virginia (LWV) to its 2023 class, comprising 58 leaders from across the state, making this the largest and most diverse class in the program’s 32 years.
Participants were chosen from more than 100 qualified applicants from across the state – the most in the program’s history.
As interest in LWV grows, so does the competition, said Pam Farris, executive director, in a press release.
“These candidates were chosen because of their outstanding leadership skills, advancements and successes in their professional careers, and civic and community involvement,” she said. “They not only effectively articulated their interest in the program and ways to address some of the issues facing West Virginia, they expressed their commitment to participating in their communities and careers to advance West Virginia in the future.”
The 2023 class will visit various communities in West Virginia to learn about issues affecting the state’s health care, education, tourism and energy industries.
They’ll learn more about the West Virginia economy and judicial system. They’ll have leadership and business etiquette training opportunities and can cultivate relationships in the class and among the program’s 1,500 alumni.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.