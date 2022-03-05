Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Feb 3, 2006. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
OK, I admit it. I’m not much of a TV fan. I’d much rather read, play with my bunny, hang out with friends or do something productive rather than sit in front of the tube.
Nevertheless, there are those times I can get into a good TV movie, documentary or a good game show.
However, when it comes to sitcoms, I find fewer and fewer choices. I don’t mind saying I’m offended by the language and content of most of them.
Of greater concern in recent months has been some of the specific offerings by NBC.
One brief glance at the story line of “The Book of Daniel” convinced me to find something better to do at that hour on Friday nights.
The story depicted a morbidly confused Episcopal priest with a family and circle of friends with more dysfunctional behaviors than Jerry Springer could handle.
There was also the suggestion that this was a typical religious family — full of hypocrisy, sexual promiscuity and a faith with no power behind it to overcome addictive behaviors.
A public outcry stopped “The Book of Daniel” dead in its tracks. Opponents bombarded network officials with their disdain for the show and threatened to boycott products offered by advertisers for the show. The show was canceled after only three or four episodes hit the airways.
There’s a sure-fire way to get results. Go after the money. It seems to be the only thing that moves Hollywood, anyway.
I’m glad those who actively opposed “The Book of Daniel” took the course of action they did rather than calling for censorship. The same constitutional laws that allow for this type of programming are the same ones that protect religious programming.
Personally, I hope another new offering by NBC will get the same grief. An April 13 episode of “Will and Grace” will mock the crucifixion of Christ. Note the timing of the show — on Good Friday.
Are NBC’s ratings so low its officials have to scrounge for ways to attract viewers? Going to the bottom of the barrel of moral and spiritual degradation isn’t the way to do it. Maybe if they got their noses out of smut long enough to pay attention, they would realize there’s a majority of people who want clean, decent TV programming.
It’s ironic that a network that had such success with sitcoms such as “The Bill Cosby Show” has stooped to this appalling level.
I plan to let NBC chairman Bob Wright and NBC affiliates WVVA and WSAZ know exactly what I think about their desperate attempts to revive sagging ratings.
If you’d like to make your voice heard — on either side of the issue — Wright’s address is 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112. You can call the TV stations or e-mail them at wvva.com or wsaz.com.
A wise person once said, “All it takes for evil to prevail is for good people to sit back and do nothing.”