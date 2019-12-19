Donors vital to keeping Mac's Toy Fund strong

During this season of giving, Mac’s Toy Fund is so grateful to the many people who donate money, toys and time to the charity year after year. Without their constant generosity, Mac’s never would have been able to sustain itself for this long.
But with the 89th edition of Mac’s distribution of items to clients set for Saturday, monetary donations are still needed to ensure the organization will be able to meet its financial obligations.
Mac’s operates solely on the donations it receives from people just like you. In addition to monetary contributions, Mac’s is able to meet its giving goals by the used toys and bicycles it receives. It also purchases new toys, coats, hats and gloves and fresh fruit to be given out at the distribution.
All in all, the price adds up. If you didn’t have a chance to give a used toy this year (the collection of those is finished), would you consider giving a monetary donation to help Mac’s meet the needs of the more than 6,000 children who have been invited to attend Saturday’s event? The invitations are sent by the Raleigh County office of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services. Each child will receive one new toy or bicycle and one used toy.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Mac’s Toy Fund, PO Box 2398, Beckley, WV 25802, or online at paypal.com/macstoyfund.
The most recent donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:
Beckley Bunco Babes, $86
Ted Humphrey, in memory of wife, Jerre, $100
Isaac and Rose Mary Ward of Mount Hope, $60
Clark and Patrice Higganbotham of Pine View, $50
Bill and Elizabeth Baker of Daniels, $50
Anonymous, in memory of Annie Florence Thompson, $100
Eddenia Schoolfield of Beckley, $50
Carol McQuain of Beckley, $50
Gary and Terri Stover of Daniels, $250
John and Helen Kerzic of MacArthur, $100
Larry and Patricia Darlington of Beckley, $100
Butch and Linda Freeman of Daniels, “Thanks for taking care of the children,” $50
James and Nella Boblett of Beckley, in honor of Brett, Maggie and Oliver, $50
New Life Baptist Church, White Oak, $100
Lonnie Burnside of Rock Creek, in memory of Mom and Dad, Arluy and Louise Burnside, and brothers Eddie Burnside and Lloyd Burside, $15
John and Phyllis Darling of Beaver, in memory of son Allan, who died 5/17/14 at age 50 of a heart attack, $100
Nancy Cameron of Daniels, $125
Today’s total: $1,436
Total to date: $13,816
