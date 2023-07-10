charleston, w.va. — the american red cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.
To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.” The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.
In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.
To make an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
