CORE and Donate Life West Virginia are commemorating West Virginia Donor Day on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m., giving out gift cards at Go-Mart stores at 7059 Harper Road, Glen Daniel, and 3157 State St., Gassaway.
A press release noted, “With over 500 people waiting for a life-saving transplant in West Virginia, this day is an opportunity to show our neighbors, friends, and family just how much we care about ending the wait.”
The two organizations are encouraging people to support organ, tissue and eye donation.
CORE will have DMV ambassadors at locations throughout the state, and 17 hospitals will be hosting tabling events to educate patients and visitors on the importance of donation.
Gift cards will be given to people who are already registered organ donors after proving that with their current driver’s license, or they can sign up on location with the CORE staff and volunteers. Also, it takes less than 30 seconds to sign up online at dlwv.org
