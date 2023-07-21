Country Road Garden Club had its regular scheduled meeting July 13 at the Shady Spring Library. They cleaned one of the flower beds with plans to work on several more. 

A donation of four children's books was made to the librarian, Carolyn Spunagle, by the president of the club, Connie Woods, in memory of a passed member, Irene Cantley. Cantley was a retired teacher and devoted garden club member.

The books were written by the National Garden Club president, Brenda Moore of Oak Hill.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video