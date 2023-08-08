The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) will celebrate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) Day – Dolly Day – on Wednesday, Aug. 9, as part of read-alouds around the state.
Several local libraries and organizations will be participating, including:
• Read Aloud Fayette County, at Oak Hill Library Administration Building, 531 Summit St., Oak Hill, at 10 a.m.
• Greenbrier County Public Library, 152 Robert W. McCormick Drive, Lewisburg, at 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Schools, Linkous Park, Linkous Park Drive, Welch, at 10 a.m.
• Craft Memorial Library, 600 Commerce St., Bluefield, at 4 p.m.
• Mercer County Schools, Princeton Public Library, 920 Mercer St., Princeton, at 11 a.m.
• Monroe County Public Library, 303 S. Main Str., Union, at 11 a.m.
• Nicholas County Board of Education with Save the Children, Craigsville Public Library, 63 Library Lane, Craigsville, at 11 a.m.
• Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley, at 11 a.m.
• Wyoming County Public Library, Mullens Area Public Library, 102 4th St., Mullens, at 1 p.m.
Aug. 9 marks the one-year anniversary of Dolly Parton’s visit to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia for a free performance recognizing the Mountain State’s full participation in the Imagination Library.
The Dolly Day events will feature a read-aloud of the book "Find Fergus."
The Imagination Library mails more than two million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5. Parton envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to “Dream More, Learn More, Care More and Be More.”
The program has been widely researched with results demonstrating its positive impact on early childhood development and literacy skills.
