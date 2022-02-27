Freaking winter weight. I put it on every year, and then must take it off before April hits.
Right now, I have begun to diet, and it is much needed because we are getting to the point where either I take off some weight or I start looking at replacing my wardrobe. One of the things that I hate the most is having to put on dress pants for work. When you put on dress pants, it requires you to put on dress shoes, which requires you to put on a dress shirt, which requires the shirt to be tucked in, which requires you to put on a belt, which accentuates those love handles. What I prefer much more is a nice comfortable pair of well-broken-in jeans. When you wear jeans, you can wear tennis shoes, with tennis shoes you can wear a T-shirt, with a T-shirt there is no requirement to tuck it in, and when you don’t tuck it in, nobody realizes that you're up 15 pounds from November.
If you are like me and would prefer wearing jeans to work, I have some good news for you. The United Way of Southern West Virginia is starting their Spring Denim for a Difference campaign. What this means is that for the low cost of $5 for one day, $10 for three days or $15 for the entire week, you can stick it to your office dress code and spend a week relaxing in your favorite pair of Levi’s. You will also have the peace of mind of knowing that your contribution has gone toward a worthy cause such as providing a pair of shoes to a child without proper footwear.
Despite this great news one of the things that was brought to my attention was that ever since the pandemic hit, the work dress codes have become much more relaxed. Slacks have been replaced by jeggings and dress suits have been replaced with suede track suits (thanks, Zoom). Do not let this dissuade you. If jeans have become your predominant choice of work trouser, then maybe it is time to step up your denim game. We at the United Way of Southern West Virginia are actively encouraging you to step out of the box and show us what you can do with a pair of jeans. This is your chance to be the Carl Lagerfeld of southern West Virginia and get creative. We want to see lawyers in cut-off jeans, doctors with jean vests, engineers with patched jeans, accountants in jean dresses, and insurance agents in jean jump suits. Send in pictures of your organization's best jean ensembles, and we will post them to the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Facebook page. At the end of the week, we will crown a denim dandy, and you can go the rest of the year knowing that you are the king or queen of rocking dungarees.
If you would like to spend the week wearing denim, please lobby your organization to participate in the Spring Denim for a Difference Campaign. If you would like to get involved or have any questions, you can contact the United Way of Southern West Virginia at 304-253-2111, visit them online at unitedwayswv.com, visit them at 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801, or mail them at PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.