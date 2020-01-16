“Harriet” is a new award nominated docudrama showing at the Historic Lewis Theatre throughout this MLK Jr. Holiday weekend. After the Sunday matinee only, there will be a Q&A discussion hosted by two outstanding representatives of Women of Color for Change, Janice Cooley and Loretta Young.
Previous sessions after “Green Book,” “Hidden Figures” and other films with historical African American content have been thoughtful and engaging.
Cooley completed a degree in Psychology from Marshall University, a Human Resource Leadership Program (with honors) at Stanford University, and Advanced Management Program at Rutgers University. She curated an exhibit called “Invisible Roots and Legends; A photographic View of African American History in the Greenbrier Valley,” which is at the North House Museum in Lewisburg.
She received the WV Human and Civil Rights Award for the exhibit and the Zenith Award in recognition of contributions made to the greater good of the community.
Young earned a degree in Elementary Education at West Virginia Wesleyan College, and an MS in Rehabilitation Counseling from the UNC School of Medicine. She has taught college, been an Associate Director of the Council on Ministries, was the Equal Opportunity Officer with the WV Human Rights Commission and worked for UNICEF as Program Director. She has received various awards for her courage and success as a Social Justice Advocate.
She said “It can be uncomfortable at first, but we should try to be the best we can be. Sometimes we have to be in uncomfortable situations to learn to be our best.”
l l l
Harriet Tubman was born into slavery in Maryland but escaped through the Underground Railroad in 1849. She became the most famous leader of that network, aiding slaves in their escape to free states and Canada. When the Civil War erupted, she served as a spy, nurse, scout, and guide for Union troops. Cynthia Arivo, playing Harriet Tubman, is nominated for Best Actress for the Academy Awards, along with several other nominations for this movie.
The film “Harriet” will be shown to the public Jan 17-20 at regular theatre times Friday, Saturday, Monday at 7 and Sunday at 4 p.m. with admission at $6 adult or $5 age 12 and under.
In addition, students from all four of Greenbrier County’s middle and high schools will be attending weekday morning shows as part of an extended learning opportunity.
The Historic Lewis Theatre, locally owned and family operated, serves as a community center for cinema and performing arts. Future Lewis Theatre events can be easily tracked by signing up for a free weekly email, either online or at the theatre.