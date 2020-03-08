Doctor named West Virginia History Hero

In a ceremony in the West Virginia Culture Center Thursday, Feb. 20, Dr. Tom Isaac, DVM, was recognized as a West Virginia History Hero. The award was announced by State Archivist Joe Geiger and presented by Commissioner of Arts, Culture, and History Randall Reid Smith as well as Nathan J. Randolph, chair of the Archives and History Commission.
Accepting the award on behalf of Dr. Isaac were his wife, Sissy, and his son, Thomas L. Isaac, DVM.
Dr. Isaac was recognized for his contributions to the Board of Directors of the Greenbrier Historical Society where he currently serves as treasurer. He is the kind of volunteer who is sought by all organizations. He is willing to review financial documents and set up a tent. He will haul chairs and tables and advise on construction. He will saw wood and paint and meet with potential donors. No job is too big or too small.
Gordon Campbell, president of GHS, said, “We are so pleased that Tom has been recognized as a Hero for all his many contributions. He has been an integral part of the success we enjoy today at GHS. His love of our history here in the Valley and his passion to make that history come alive is a great example for all of us. We owe Tom a lot for his long-term support and engagement to our organization.”