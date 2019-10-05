Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published June 13, 2001. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
An electrical storm knocked out your power for a couple of days.
You’ve showered in cold water, gone to work with straight hair because you couldn’t use your curling iron or styling dryer and spent long, boring evenings by candlelight.
You go home from work, open your door and suddenly see the lights flashing on your digital clock. You don’t care that you have to reset them all. You just breathe a prayer of thanks that the power has been restored.
But was it truly a prayer of gratitude or merely a sigh of relief?
I’m finding I often confuse the two. Genuine gratitude expresses itself when the electricity is on, when the water in the tub is warm and clear and when the necessities of life are met on a daily basis. Taking the time to give thanks for those things we take for granted every day — clean clothes, a washer and dryer, detergent, basic hygiene items — makes me realize how much we have. Thousands of people the world over do without these conveniences every day.
That prayer that comes after an interruption in the use of things that have come to be common and ordinary to us, is often accompanied by a verbal or unspoken, “Well, it’s about time.”
We’ve all become very spoiled. We take way too much for granted. At least, I do.
I’ve also found I often confuse patience and apathy.
Probably the most difficult times in life are those in which we can find only enough strength to put one foot in front of the other and keep going. The cause may be an illness, loss of a relationship, loss of a home or job, or a long, arduous trial by fire in a seemingly hopeless situation.
The weariness that accompanies these times is overwhelming. The mind, spirit and body struggle to keep going, and we long for greener fields with a sweet oasis but find only rocky deserts that seem to stretch endlessly into the horizon.
After a while, I tell myself, “Well, this is all teaching me patience.” In reality, I have often found I just really don’t care what happens any more. The “whatever” attitude takes over, and I plod as one walking in place. Going nowhere. Making no progress. Learning nothing in the journey. That’s apathy, and it’s more disabling than any crippling disease known to humankind.
Defining our motives and identifying the mood behind them can be a taxing process, but once we know what those motives are, we are more likely to deal with them appropriately.
The process calls for some tough questions. “Am I expressing genuine gratitude that comes from a heart that offers praise in the good times or am I mouthing the relief of my petulant child within? Am I practicing true patience that builds character and fortifies my inner strength, or have I simply fallen into the apathy of just giving up?”
Perhaps patience is the ability to express gratitude for the strength to continue to put one foot in front of the other and to realize that even though we’re plodding along, we are still going forward.