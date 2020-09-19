For lifelong Beckley resident Zelma Lee Wright, nothing is more important than her family and her community.
On Thursday, Wright will celebrate 99 years of putting these two loves above all else at her daughter’s home in Ohio.
Though Covid-19 has prevented her from celebrating in her own home, on Pikeview Drive, in Beckley, surrounded by her family and friends, her youngest daughter Sharon Diggs said it won’t stop them from celebrating altogether.
Diggs said they’ll mark the occasion with presents and cake and lots of calls and video chat sessions with friends and family.
Wright said she only has fond memories of her childhood growing up in Beckley.
“I had a beautiful childhood in Beckley,” she said. “I’m a real hillbilly and I had friends from all races. We didn’t know anything about racism right then. We just grew up and played.”
Wright said she also remembers how hard her parents worked to provide for a family of 11 children.
“They all wanted us to go to school and have an education and that was their goal way back in the day and that’s what we did because they worked hard,” she said.
Wright’s father was a coal miner and her mother stayed home to take care of the household.
Growing up, Wright enjoyed reading and 4-H.
“I’m a 4-H from the bone,” she said.
Wright said she never missed either attending a 4-H camp or working at them.
She would later pass that on to her three daughters Dorothy, Nina and Sharon following the marriage to her husband William, who taught commercial foods at Stratton High School in Beckley.
Just as her love for 4-H was passed on to her children, Wright said her parents passed on their value for education to her.
Wright said she and her husband worked hard to make sure their daughters could have the best education possible.
“They paid for all of our college,” said Wright’s youngest daughter, Sharon Diggs. “We didn’t have to work; they paid for everything. (My father) worked two or three jobs to pay for everything and my mother worked too. They both worked hard; they worked very hard.”
After pushing her own daughters to pursue higher education, Wright soon followed, earning a nursing degree from West Virginia University, which she put to good use at Appalachian Regional Hospital and later the Beckley VA Medical Center, where she worked for 25 years.
Her two eldest daughters, Dorothy and Nina, also received their nursing degrees from WVU while Diggs become a registered chemist, feats that could not make Wright prouder.
“I’m very proud. I’m glad that God has blessed us,” said Wright, adding that this same drive for education has continued in her family with her grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
With so many family members in the medical field, the family has taken every precaution to make sure they are safe from any Covid outbreak.
For Wright this means staying with Diggs in Dayton, Ohio, instead of her usual residence at her home on Pikeview Drive in Beckley.
But even though she is far away from the community she loves, she is never far away from their thoughts.
Diggs said her mother has daily talks with her sister Faustina, who still lives in Beckley and turned 101 in July, as well as her brother.
“They talk about the community and people that they know in the community,” Diggs said. “They all grew up there, so they know everybody in Beckley. There is always something going on.”
If she isn’t talking to her siblings, Diggs said her mother is talking on the phone to someone else in the community to ensure she stays up to date while she’s away.
In addition to all the phone calls that connect her to home, Wright has also been able to keep in touch with her home church, First Baptist Church of North Beckley, via online church services.
When she isn’t keeping tabs on her community, Wright is reading, a hobby she has enjoyed since childhood.
Diggs said reading is one of the first things her mother does in the morning when she wakes up and one of the last things she does at night before going to bed.
As a dedicated volunteer at the Beckley library for most of her life, this will come as no surprise to those who know her most.
In addition to reading, Wright also enjoys music. Diggs said she has many memories as a child of her mother dragging the entire family to every concert held in Beckley.
Wright also made sure that all three of her daughters learned to play the piano at a young age.
Diggs said she often plays for her mother on her baby grand piano.
Making it to 99 hasn’t been easy for Wright. At 75, Wright was diagnosed with bladder and ureteral cancer, which she overcame with the help of her daughters and support from her loved ones.
Nowadays, Wright gets along just fine considering she’s edging closer to triple digits.
“She looks good and she eats well,” Diggs said. “She’s slow in getting around, and she walks with a cane.”
Correcting her daughter, Wright says she “sometimes” uses a cane, noting that she hadn’t used it on that particular morning.
Even with the unexpected year she’s having, the current crisis has not seemed to dampen Wright’s spirits at all, though it’s likely she’s looking forward to returning home to the community she loves so dearly.