Video games provide entertainment and come in a variety of genres to engage people of all interests. Did you know that they also hold potential benefits for seniors?
Improved cognitive function
Recent studies from Montreal focused on the effects of video games on the aging brain. Using MRIs before the study and again at the end, researchers established that doing puzzles or playing games of logic positively affected the hippocampus, the region of the brain associated with memory.
Of the three groups in the study, one group played 3-D video games, one did no particular activity and one took piano lessons, a different type of learning. The subjects who played video games saw their hippocampus increase in volume more than the other two groups. This benefit may be transferrable to other areas of life where tasks require similar types of cognitive effort.
Mental, physical benefits
Depending on the type of game, the benefits can vary. Playing video games improved fine motor skills and shortened reaction times. Beyond memory and cognitive function, certain games improved attention spans, critical thought and emotional health while increasing the ability to do multiple tasks simultaneously. Other observations included increased physical activity, which has its own benefits.
