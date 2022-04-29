"Disconnecting" for a few days creates time for other activities

“No internet, no tablets, no cell phones... How did you live back then?” my granddaughter asked seriously.
“Very well actually,” I replied, a little insulted.
“What did you do for fun?” she asked me.
“We did lots of things. We played outside with all the other kids in the neighborhood,” I explained.
“What did you do when it was cold outside?” she wanted to know.
“We talked to each other. We read books. We watched television. OK, so there were only three channels and they were black and white, but still...,” I protested.
“Boring,” she declared, quickly losing interest in my pre-internet past.
“I loved Nancy Drew books,” I told her. “I always got Nancy Drew books for Christmas. Susie (my younger sister) always got Hardy Boys. We loved it.”
We read them all. Then, when the twins came along, the Bobbsey Twins series was added to the mix.
Looking back, had the internet existed, along with iPhones, iTablets, social media and other distractions, I might not have known the joy of those books.
A couple of weeks ago, I was hospitalized for a few days, nothing serious, but I didn't use anything during that week but my cell phone. I only used it to stay in touch with my family and a few friends. No email, no social media, no online solitaire. I was “disconnected” for the entire week.
I found I gave very little thought to any of it, especially Facebook. More and more, I do not read the Facebook “feed” on my page; instead, I watch old rock-n-roll videos or how-to and craft videos.
I do use Libby, the West Virginia Reads app, which brings books from the West Virginia Library System to my tablet. It is an awesome service for someone who loves books.
You can borrow the books for 14 days, the same as a visit to the local public library. Sometimes I may have to wait a few weeks for a new book, but I don't mind. There are thousands of other titles just waiting to be read. If I haven't previously read them, they're all new to me.
If you forget to return a book at the end of the 14 days (which I've done occasionally at the local library), the system does it for you – no sweat, no fine. Or you can renew it for another 14 days, just like the local library.
Books have always been my escape. I devoured the Nancy Drew, Hardy Boys, and Bobbsey Twins books along with numerous others in the school library.
Today, my favorites include Stuart Woods, Nora Roberts, Jude Deveraux, Robert B. Parker, Lee Child – pure escape. Stuart Woods' Stone Barrington is probably my favorite character and his lifestyle is completely outrageous, but very entertaining. I've read the entire Stone Barrington series – all 63 novels. I can't say every one was a page-turner, but I enjoyed them.
While being outside wasn't my favorite thing to do when I was growing up, it was where my sister and friends were. So, we played hide-and-seek and tag, rode our bikes, skated on the sidewalk, among numerous other things. We even played with our Barbie dolls outside on the front porch.
With no air conditioning, those front porches became a place to cool off during summer evenings in the coal camp where I grew up.
The porches were also the social media outlets of the day. We listened to the adults share stories from their own childhoods and we caught up on neighborhood gossip.
There were stories that made us laugh. Stories that made us sad, and, of course, there were stories that scared us nearly to death. Some were ghost stories, but the ones that scared me the most were true stories that had happened in nearby houses before we moved into Kopperston. A couple of those stories still make me shudder to this day.
The first family on our block to get a color television invited all the kids on our block (a total of four) into their home to watch “The Monkees.” I still remember going to Jenny and Leonard's house to watch these four cute, long-haired boys dance around to songs such as “Last Train To Clarksville” and “Daydream Believer” in living color.
My sister and I must have done a lot of talking about it, because it wasn't long before our family had its own color set.
I have to admit I miss the family-oriented shows of that time – “Andy Griffith,” “Hazel,” “Dick Van Dyke,” “Leave It To Beaver,” among others. There is very little on television now that holds my interest.
However, I can still watch those old black-and-white shows now on a variety of streaming services and I do.
I also enjoy some of the streaming services' original programming, especially those based on books, such as “Reacher.”
The first “Reacher” installment, now streaming on Prime Video, is based on the first book, “Killing Floor,” in the Jack Reacher series by Lee Child. The running theme through this book is that Reacher is trying to get a piece of peach pie – billed as “the best in Georgia” – while corruption and murder run amok in the small southern town.
While the peach pie recipe offered here is not billed as the “best in Georgia,” or West Virginia for that matter, it is still delicious.
•
Peach Pie
3 ½ cups, peeled and sliced, ripe peaches
2 Tablespoons all purpose flour
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2/3 cup sugar
1 Tablespoon melted butter
¼ teaspoon lemon extract
Mix all dry ingredients.
Add the butter and lemon extract.
Then stir the peaches into the mix, stirring until peaches are well-coated.
Pour into a pie pan lined with an unbaked pie crust.
Top with a second unbaked pie crust; press edges together and trim excess. Cut several slits in the center of the top crust.
Bake at 425 degrees for about 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake another 30 to 35 minutes.
•
Serve with your favorite ice cream.
At some point in the following day or two after indulging in this treat, you might also want to take a long walk to burn off those extra calories.
This recipe is older than I am. I found it in my mom's recipe stash and, in all likelihood, it was one my grandmother made as well.
Both my grandmother and mother would have made their own pie crusts from scratch. Both would have rolled their eyes and laughed at me if I complained that took too long. I buy my pie crusts pre-made; it's easier and so much faster.
If you are so inclined, you might criss-cross strips of pie crust across the top of the pie in a lattice pattern. For myself, I love the taste of pie crust, so I use the whole pie crust, with just the slits.
You might also add a ¼ teaspoon nutmeg or ¼ teaspoon cloves to the peaches, depending on your tastes.
At any rate, try “disconnecting” from social media and online games for a few days. You might find that reading a book becomes more appealing. Face-to-face conversations with others may also come easier – especially on a cool porch, with birds singing in the background, and the promise of summer dancing on the air.