Lawrence Frederick has been throwing discs since he was 12. But after tearing his ACL he couldn’t run anymore and decided if he still wanted to stay in the sport he had to get a dog.
That’s how Disconnected K9s Inc was born.
Now, 36 years later, he has traveled the world and performed over 10,000 shows playing Frisbee with dogs.
“My whole family played Frisbee growing up, and God was good enough to let me parlay it into a lifestyle,” he said.
On a recent Friday at the State Fair of West Virginia, crowds gathered to watch as Romeo, Karma and BellAir – all rescues – showed off their skills catching Frisbees. Frederick has had dogs come to him with behavioral issues, but after he works extensively with them they compete – and win – in World Disc Championships.
“All of our dogs have come from environments where people have given up on them, and what they’re doing now is playing Frisbee and having fun.”
Showtimes at the State Fair of West Virginia are 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
