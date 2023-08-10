Whether we are on vacation, traveling for business, visiting friends and family, or just wanting a break from cooking and doing dishes, dining away from home is an ever-popular pastime; studies show that roughly 34 percent of Americans visit casual dining restaurants at least once per week, and according to Commerce Department data, people spent 20.7 percent more at restaurants than they spent on groceries in 2022.
Since a Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics study reported that very few chain establishments met the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check meal certification criteria for calories, total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, and fiber, however, people seeking to control their weight or reduce incidence of chronic illness are wise to employ strategies to help ensure balanced meals or snacks while on the go.
One of the best ways to sustain a healthy diet when away from home is to do some prep work before leaving; pack up meals and snacks in a small, insulated cooler for perishables, when able, if traveling by plane or car. Select foods rich in lean protein and/or fiber to promote satiety and help prevent overeating later in the day.
Mix and match the following easily transportable foods to stave off hunger pangs: lean meat jerky, string cheese, hard-boiled eggs, low-sugar Greek yogurt, hummus, nuts/seeds, dried or fresh fruit, fresh vegetables (such as snap peas, cherry tomatoes, carrot sticks), precooked oatmeal, whole-grain bread or crackers, or popcorn. Prepare homemade trail mix consisting of dried fruit, unsalted/unsweetened nuts, seeds, and high-fiber cereal, or bring nut butter with whole-grain/high-fiber crackers such as Wheat Thins or Triscuits. Or try the following recipe for no-bake energy bites:
No-bake oatmeal energy bites
½ cup rolled oats
5 TB almond butter
1 TB maple syrup
½ cup chopped raisins
½ tsp cinnamon
Combine all ingredients and roll into 8 balls. Refrigerate overnight.
If having dinner in a restaurant, avoid the temptation to skip meals during the day; arriving famished will often result in mindless overeating and indulgent menu selections. Franchise restaurants with more than 20 locations are now required by law to provide detailed nutritional information on their websites. With a little advanced reading, it is possible to arrive pre-armed with the knowledge needed to make a prudent selection.
Portions at sit-down restaurants are typically oversized, and more liberal use of sauces and cheese does nothing to aid caloric restraint; the average entrée in a full-service restaurant can supply a lofty 1,200 calories. Sharing both entrees and desserts, if ordered, can help offset the damage, as can requesting a box to immediately set aside half of the meal to take home for another day. Stop yourself from eating by discreetly ingesting a sugar-free mint or gum after recognizing a feeling of fullness or satisfaction.
When placing an order, be your own advocate and make special requests; ask for mustard or hummus instead of mayonnaise on a sandwich or that sauces and dressings be served on the side. Dip the tines of your fork into thick or creamy dressings before plunging them into salad greens to get a taste of the condiment without ingesting excessive fat/calories. After eating one roll, request that the breadbasket be removed from the table or not refilled. Studies show that eating a broth-based soup or vegetable-heavy salad (with limited fatty toppings) before a meal helps to promote satiety and reduces overall caloric intake.
Scrutinize the menu carefully to detect offerings laden with fat and calories; steer clear of menu choices described as “crispy,” “crunchy,” “battered,” “breaded,” “tempura,” “loaded,” “fried,” “stuffed,” “creamed,” or “crusted.” Instead, look for items with descriptions like “roasted,” “baked,” “wood-fired,” “grilled,” “planked,” or “steamed.” Many of America’s favorite restaurants are now offering better-for-you options including grilled salmon, baked chicken, whole-grain pastas, and brown rice or quinoa bowls.
When in ethnic establishments, learn to gravitate toward lower-fat choices to keep calories in check. At a Chinese restaurant, start with a broth-based soup and skip the crispy noodles; choose steamed rice in place of fried versions, and steer clear of fatty temptations like egg rolls, fried wontons, spareribs, and duck. Calorie-friendly entrées might include entrees with chicken, tofu, or seafood, like shrimp with asparagus, moo goo gai pan, moo Shu chicken, or Buddha’s Delight.
Avoid appetizer antipastos in an Italian restaurant since they are laden with high-fat/sodium cheese and meats, and stay away from pasta dishes with artery-clogging Alfredo sauces; healthier options include tomato-based sauces like marinara or clam sauces and thin-crust pizza with extra vegetables and no extra cheese.
Prudent selections at Indian restaurants might be masala, vindaloo, bhuna, tandoori, tikka saag, bhuna, saag, and biryani; try to avoid ghee, coconut milk, and cream-filled dishes. Keep calories down at a Mexican restaurant by skipping the complimentary chips and fill up on gazpacho, bean or chicken enchiladas, black bean soup, and fajitas; leave high-fat fried tortilla shells uneaten and minimize melted cheese and sour cream, focusing on salsa and a little guacamole instead.
Focus on conversation with others and slow down rate of consumption by eating with your non-dominant hand. Visit www.eatright.org to locate a qualified nutrition professional in your area for additional guidance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.