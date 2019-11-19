Jeff Diehl is throwing pots (on a potter’s wheel) and firing kilns preparing for the 39th Annual Saturday Before/Saturday After Thanksgiving Show at The Beckley Woman’s Club at 202 Park Ave. The show will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 30.
Q: How did the Saturday Before/Saturday After Thanksgiving pottery show tradition begin?
A: We moved to Lockbridge and started making pots in the summer of 1980. My mother saw that I didn’t have a clue how to sell my work so she invited her friends to her house right after Thanksgiving to show them, and sell them, my pots. Her friends were kind enough to support this young, soon to be starving, potter. Now, thirty nine quick years later, many of her friends, and their children, and lots of other great supporters have become our friends and the tradition continues.
Q: What is the most common question you are asked about your pottery?
A: Many people are curious where I get my clay. Traditionally potteries were established close to a clay source. We do have a fantastic stoneware clay seam here at Lockbridge. Although I use a small amount of this clay, most of my clay arrives by truck from all over the world. I need clay that can be formed on the potter’s wheel, dries without cracking (most of the time), will withstand the high temperatures of the kiln (2,350 degrees Fahrenheit), and will make durable and long lasting pottery. The clays that I use are blends of five or six different clays that incorporate these characteristics.
Q: How do your pottery contacts around the world change your work?
A: The internet and the willingness of potters worldwide to share information allow for a constructive interchange of ideas. I can see the pots in Wales minutes after my friend opens his kiln and learn about his kiln and glazes. My friend from India develops a new glaze and I see the results and she shares the formula for me to test in my kiln with my clay. My friend from Korea shows me some new pots he is working on and I am intrigued and explore ideas, not attempting to copy his work, but altering my direction a bit.
Q: What have you been working on this fall that we can expect to see at this show?
A: I’m really excited about the direction that the glazes have taken in recent firings. We have a couple of new glazes in the works for this show. I also have been exploring fountains with the encouragement of a friend from my apprenticeship days in Germany in the '70s. Again, we have been exchanging ideas online and it is so simple to investigate possibilities together.
For more information visit lockbridgepottery.com