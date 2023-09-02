Soon Dias and Snow Thornton Florists will have a storefront in downtown Beckley, joining several other businesses, new and well-seasoned, that have recently chosen to set up shop in the widely vacant downtown district.
Recently, Steve Webb, owner of both Dias and Snow Thornton Florists, was approached by a neighboring business, Eppy’s Drug Store, about selling his current Robert C. Byrd Drive location. He agreed and began searching for a new home in downtown Beckley.
He finally chose the Main Street location of the former office of Attorney Robert Dunlap, owned by Dunlap. Webb said he hopes that site will bring more foot traffic than his current location can provide.
After looking at lots of places around Beckley and downtown, he says, “There’s not a lot of rental property in the downtown area. And Mr. Dunlap … I was able to work out an arrangement with him and that’s why I’m moving there in that property, which I think will be a good fit.”
The new location will allow Webb to downsize a bit and at the same time offer the opportunity for foot traffic and a shopping experience that his current location doesn’t offer.
“We still offer all the services that we offer. Flowers are wired anywhere in the world. In-home consultations for decorating or sympathy work, and all that kind of stuff. I mean, we haven’t decreased any kind of services from the time I started. We’ve added and added and added, things like balloons, candy, other things like fruit baskets and gourmet baskets.”
The 66-year-old isn’t ready for retirement just yet. He says he still enjoys arranging flowers, but the other business things, like collecting money, he’s not crazy about.
Born and raised in Beckley, he remembers the days in the ’60s when his grandmother owned a restaurant on Prince Street, noting, “It was actually the first restaurant to be open 24 hours.”
“I remember downtown being very vibrant, you know,” he says. “We can lay the blame on lots of people for it not being vibrant now. But I feel like there’s an opportunity here.”
Webb remembers when his Snow Thornton business was downtown, when the federal building was born. He was on the design committee with Beckley Main Street, and the feeling was there was going to be a boom downtown. That was also about the time WVU Tech moved in, he noted.
“No one thing is gonna change it. It’s gonna take a lot of little things to make this be vibrant. I don’t know that it’ll ever be like it was, but it will be …hopefully it will be different.”
Webb has been in the floral industry for almost 30 years.
Webb, who came from a long line of restaurants, nightclubs, and bars, was initially offered a partnership with a floral business but countered with an offer to buy.
“I’d always had an interest in the floral industry, but there would never seem to be an opportunity for me.”
In 1994, he bought Snow Thornton Florist, which originally opened its doors on Prince Street in 1918.
The opportunity came for Webb to purchase his current Robert C. Byrd Drive location in 1996. Shortly thereafter, Dias Floral approached him about buying their business, which originally opened in 1924 on City Avenue in Mabscott. He’s been operating both businesses since.
When he first purchased Snow Thornton’s, he remembers they didn’t have computers or fax machines and billing was done by hand.
“Most flower shops in general have websites and web presence and Facebook pages and that kind of thing, which we do. And I would say in general, that’s a good help in a lot of ways because people have a selection they can look at while at home,” says Webb.
The downside, he notes, is when the arrangement is different than what is pictured due to which flowers are in season.
He recommends calling and talking to your florist. “We know what we have, what’s in season and what’s pretty.”
Today, Webb says, 85 percent of his business is done by the internet or by phone.
But with the new downtown location, he hopes to offer a different array of things that will bring him more foot traffic.
“The downtown property has three rooms aside from the very front. And one will be strictly dedicated to wedding, wedding rentals, things like that.”
Webb boasts more wedding rental equipment than nearly anyone else around, noting everything from candelabras, kneeling benches, archways, and everything in between.
There will also be a year-round Christmas room beginning in November. “So I think it’s going to be a cute setup and I think it will work well for me.”
The floral business in general really picks up for Webb and his five employees around Thanksgiving and goes strong all the way to graduation, with Memorial Day and Mother’s Day being the biggest sales days of the year.
You can expect to see Dias Floral and Snow Thornton historic signs at the new location. Hours will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.
“I feel like there is an opportunity here,” he says, adding, “I think it will be a good fit.”
