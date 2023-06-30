“It belongs in a museum” are the famous words from one of the most famous characters in cinema history, but does the “Indy” franchise belong in one?
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is one of the films we previously previewed in the column, and now that preview will turn into a review as Harrison Ford’s last ride is now playing at Marquee Cinemas. Does Ford’s emotional reflection pay homage to the iconic character, or does the AI face-mashing distract from the roller-coaster narrative momentum?
The film starts with a bang as we are introduced to Jones in 1944 Nazi Europe while on a mission to retrieve an artifact with his friend and colleague, Basil Shaw. Jones and Shaw are captured by Nazis and one of the officials, Dr. Jurgen Voller, informs the high command that he has found an even more powerful artifact, Archimedes’ Dial of Destiny. This ancient artifact reportedly has the power to control time through manipulating fissures in the space/time fabric.
The narrative then jumps from World War II Europe to 1960s America, where Jones is being nudged into retirement from the university he’s tenured at and he is estranged from Marion after the death of their son. As he drowns his sorrows at a bar, Jones is approached by Helena Shaw, his old colleague’s daughter and his own goddaughter. She informs Jones that she is looking for the Dial ,and when the intrepid pair go to search for it, they are attacked by an aged Dr. Voller, now working for NASA, who steals the dial for his own nefarious purposes.
The “Indy” franchise is no stranger to supernatural artifacts, though one of the primary differences in contextual tone is that the original trilogy’s artifacts had a distinctively “what if” religious allure to them. With 2008’s “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and now “Dial of Destiny,” these archaeological artifacts require a higher suspension of disbelief to believe they are capable of such earth-shattering effects compared to something more religious in context, like the Holy Grail or the Ark of the Covenant.
Ford is able to infuse the aging Indiana Jones with a sense of emotionality, stubborn longing and wizened wit, and it’s refreshing to see that he is not a defeated husk of a shell but rather a contemplative man at a crossroads of his life. The de-aging technology is improving, and for that reason alone, “Dial of Destiny” will mark a transitional period in the history of filmmaking. As a film, it works as a prototypical Indiana Jones film that pays proper homage to archaeology and nostalgia in equal measures.
