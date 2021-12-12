Southern West Virginia is truly a people-based community that focuses on taking care of its own. When one door closes, another one always seems to open. That is what happened this year with Mac’s Toy Fund.
Mac’s Toy Fund suspended in-person gift giving due to Covid concerns and instead decided to offer grants to organizations that provide for children. MountainHeart Community Services is one of those organizations that has taken on the role of providing toys, clothing and art supplies to children, and the United Way has partnered with Mountain Heart to provide shoes.
A little history on Mac’s Toy Fund is that it was founded during the Great Depression in the 1930s. In a time when the country and many small communities were hurting, Ted “Mac” McDowell, then editor of the Beckley Post Herald (later to become The Register-Herald) decided to start a fund to provide Christmas gifts for children in need. The original fund raised over $100, which was a hefty sum in those days. With its original success Mac’s Toy Fund has been an annual Christmas tradition for 91 years.
The fund prior to Covid was seeing over 6,200 tickets being distributed so that children could come through and pick out their favorite used or new Christmas gift. However, with Covid protocols, the idea of gathering that many people into one place seems antithetical to the Christmas spirit. Despite the Covid roadblock, this would not be the end of Mac’s Toys or gifts for children in need. Instead, the organization has evolved to the times and is now providing grants to organizations that can provide children with toys, clothing, and other necessities.
Through charitable donations and the help of the Beckley Area Foundation, Mac’s was able to provide over $40,000 to 17 different organizations that support children. Of course, two of these organizations are MountainHeart Community Services and the United Way of Southern West Virginia, who have partnered up to more efficiently take on the role of collecting and distributing items to eligible children and families. The United Way of Southern West Virginia will use the funds received from Mac’s to purchase shoes for over 150 children, while MountainHeart Community Services will collect and distribute toys, clothing, and art materials. MountainHeart will determine eligibility and hand out the wrapped gift through a safe and orderly drive-through service.
Although money has been allocated and gifts have started to be purchased, there is always the opportunity to provide and do more. Mac’s Toy Fund is a worthwhile event and a community staple that many children in our community have come to look forward to year after year, and that many parents have come to rely upon. Without the charitable work of the organizations and volunteers that partner with Mac’s, many parents would not be able to provide their children with the memorable Christmas that they so much deserve.
If you have the desire to donate to one of these organizations to help provide a child in need with a Christmas that they will remember, please do not hesitate. If you have any questions, you can contact the United Way of Southern West Virginia by calling 304-253-2111, visiting them at 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801, visiting their website at unitedwayswv.com or sending a letter via PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.