The descendants of James H. Hodges and Jeremiah O’Brien reunion is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20, at First Church of God Fellowship Hall, North Avenue, Ronceverte, W.Va. Gather at noon and dinner at 1 p.m.
Bring pictures, family tree information, past reunion information, and other memorabilia to share. Also bring addresses for family members who have moved so they can be added to the mailing list.
If your address has changed, please provide your new address for the mailing list. Call Nancy Hodges at 304-647-3451 or 304-520-1754 for changes in your address.
