Having practiced medicine in southern West Virginia for roughly 30 years, dermatologist Dr. Thomas Karrs said providing excellent patient care is a team effort.
Karrs credits his team of roughly 30 employees as the reason why his practice, the Dermatology Center, has once again been chosen the area favorite choice for dermatology as part of The Register-Herald’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
Spread out among three locations, two in West Virginia – Beaver and Ronceverte – and one in Low Moor, Va., Karrs says his staff is always ready and willing to go the extra mile for patients whether they’re aware of their efforts or not.
“It’s not an area you would want to work if you get frustrated easily,” he said. “It can be many phone calls and being on hold and being transferred or getting bad information ... I think perseverance is a big part of what our staff does. They will definitely go the distance for our patents to try to make care happen and make coverage happen and so forth.”
Originally from a town just outside of Pittsburgh, Karrs said he considers himself an “adoptive son of southern West Virginia” having worked and lived here for so long. He began practicing in the area in 1991 after receiving his medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine in 1984.
Although his time here has not come without challenges, none more challenging than providing care during a pandemic, Karrs said it’s all about perseverance and teamwork.
“It definitely takes a team,” he said. “It’s a complicated medical world and it doesn’t always run smoothly. You have to absorb the bumps and continue on. It takes a lot of time and effort and persistence, and we do have those types of folks (working here).”
Karrs said the communities’ continued support and trust in his practice is a welcome reminder of why he and his staff chose to pursue careers in medicine.
“We always regard it as an honor in our practice to be chosen for the Readers’ Choice Award,” he said. “It comes down to really how our patients view our practice from the front office to the nursing staff to the providers and what can really be more important than how our patients view us. ... it’s kind of why we went to medical school.”
As the state and the country continue to adjust to the effects of Covid-19, Karrs said he encourages everyone to be vigilant in addressing any abnormalities with their skin as well as take all the needed precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“I would like to encourage patients to get their vaccine,” he said. “As the delta strain of Covid-19 rears its ugly head, we need everybody on board to be vaccinated so we can be better protected.”