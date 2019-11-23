Q: I had a really painful, burning sensation under my arm and rib area about a week ago and I thought I was having a heart attack. I went to the Emergency Room and they checked my heart and said I did not have a heart attack and ran a bunch of tests. The pain did not go away and then about two days later I had a rash at the same spot where I was hurting, and my doctor told me it was shingles. Why did it take so long for the rash to show up?
A: Shingles is a rash that can show up late. Shingles is caused by a virus that can lie dormant in your nerves and it is unclear why the time between pain symptoms and rash varies between people. It often presents as a painful, burning sensation under the skin without a rash showing up for a few days. It is important to treat shingles early so that post-herpetic neuralgia symptoms do not persist, because it is often very painful.
Q: I want to whiten my teeth but going to the dentist is expensive. What is the best over-the-counter tooth whitener?
A: Some of the toothpastes that have baking soda work well. Also, the whitening strips. The strips can cause gum sensitivity so you should be careful and try to use them for half the time recommended initially to see how your gums feel. It is important to brush and floss regularly and to rinse or brush right away after having foods/drinks such as coffee or tea that may stain your teeth.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Enjoy your Thanksgiving with your family and friends and remember to be thankful for every day.