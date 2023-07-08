Davina Clyburn started fire classes in 1997 as a way to do something with her younger brother Victor Lester. At the time there were no real intentions of becoming fire officers. Just a desire to volunteer and support their local community.
Little did either of them know at the time how all-consuming it would become. Suffice to say, it’s in their blood now.
In 2005 Clyburn was the first female in the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department to be awarded the officer’s position of captain, which is third in rank.
There were extensive classes over those years, the same classes career firefighters take, all while working full-time in the medical field and raising her son, Jace Clyburn.
Although she was a few years into her volunteer service, she was still very shocked by the votes of confidence. All those officer classes she had taken whenever they were offered in Mercer County or in the nearby counties may have had something to do with it.
“I mean, they always respected me, but when you were voted into a position to lead others by your peers it is a very heart-touching moment,” says Dee, “that they feel that I would be the best person to do that job.”
From there she served three terms before being voted in by the membership as assistant fire chief, the first woman in that position, too.
“I felt the same way when they voted me in as Assistant Fire Chief and my brother was voted in as Chief. And once again, I felt very honored,” she remembers. “I can still feel the excitement that I felt the night that we were voted in, and the votes were read. I was shocked. I mean, I was like, I think my exact words were, are you sure that you counted those votes, right?”
According to Davina, being a woman in a male dominant profession meant earning the respect of her counterparts in a more roundabout way.
“All the area fire departments that we did mutual aid within Mercer County, all the men, they were wonderful. They respected me and they worked well with me. They considered me one of the guys. But at the same time, they respected me as a lady.”
Being a girlie girl, whose earring still hangs from a wire inside a fire truck, Clyburn realized that how she went into her leadership role would make all the difference. For her, it was about being a lady but also about letting others know they could be themselves around her.
Having a direct communication style served her well, also.
“But honestly, I’ve always been a very strong-willed person. I’ve been a very outspoken person and I believe in what’s right, what’s wrong. And I was very quick to let them know if this is going to get you killed, or if this is going to hurt your other crew, or if this is just wrong by [National Fire Protection Association] standards, or by state law, you’re not going to do it. If you don’t like it, then you can leave scene. I was just that very upfront from the get-go.”
Like most in the emergency services profession, Davina always felt that it was her life’s calling to give of herself.
“I felt that the more you help people and the more you give of yourself to your fellow man, the more rewarding it is for you because at the end of the day if you have helped someone in their weakest moment, there’s no better reward than that than to know that you gave all you can just to help them.”
The job of a firefighter comes with good days, a few hard days, and some really hard days.
“You know, there have been some people that we’ve worked with diligently on scene in car wrecks and different situations that we’ve worked CPR. I’ve worked CPR and some made it, and some haven’t. But to know that I tried. You know, God was my leader there. He helped me,” she shared.
After 11 years of volunteer service, and being the girlie girl she is, Dee hung up her assistant fire chief helmet to attend to the softer side of life – nail polish, foot baths, and luxurious facials.
While attending Mercer County Technical Education Center, she still answered fire calls and attended meetings every week. In late 2021 she retired from fire service and devoted herself to her passion for cosmetology.
“And now I’m giving of myself in a different way, in a more Zen type of way toward people, more so than the adrenalin rush.”
She spent a year in a rented location where she did manicures and pedicures when a position came open at Pipestem Resort State Park with their Mountain Serenity Spa.
Clyburn grew up camping and has been to nearly all the state’s parks over the years. It was a perfect fit for her, she believes. And, as destiny would have it, has already moved into a supervisory role at the spa.
Initially, she brought her leadership philosophy into that role.
“When you lead a fire department, it’s kind of like, we run things on a military type of basis. You know, you have your line officers and so forth. That is bred in me the way I run things. So, I had to learn to take a softer approach with the girls.
“I had to really learn that I didn’t have to make snap decisions as quickly as a chief. But it’s kind of like once a fire chief always a fire chief. So, you just still kind of manage your ladies, so to speak, as your crew. We have a firehouse-type sisterhood.”
Suffice to say, it’s been quite the transition. Of course, Davina misses being in the fire department. And, yes, she’s considered going back.
“Part of me leaving the department was to have a more Zen-type career. Plus, I had a bout with Lyme disease as well so that kind of attacked my body a whole lot with my muscles and my joints. So, with this type of position, I’m in a spa world and it’s not as stressful and it’s just pretty.”
Now, the soon to be 50-year-old stands in a spa adorned in beautiful beach shades of blues, teals and tans that is indeed peaceful.
“Being at the park I still meet people of all walks of life. And I still meet people from all over as I did in the department, but it is a much wider type. They’re not at their weakest moment. It’s so much better. It really is.”
The slower pace and the peaceful atmosphere and vacationing customers make for great days.
She reminisces about being an assistant fire chief — a time in her life when her life was never her own. Even if it is a volunteer-type situation, the department-level responsibility and accountability that continuously comes with that leadership never ends.
And, as the saying goes, “Once a chief, always a chief,” continues to linger in her mind.
“I find myself worrying, not really worrying, but concerned for things and overthinking things, and processing things, as a spa manager, where I don’t have to,” she says. “I think, how can we do better? If we had this, would this be better? I don’t have to analyze so much as I did before.”
But Davina can’t help herself. Transitioning from adrenaline to Zen has been a 360-degree evolution of neurological proportions.
“I’m still dealing with that transition but it’s something that has really been good for me.”
Such as, uninterrupted sleep. It has taken her nearly two years to adapt to a full night’s sleep.
“I am just now getting to where I will go into a sound sleep at nighttime because for years the fire pager would go off in the middle of the night and I go.”
She learned through a sleep study that this was very common for emergency workers.
“Because we’re constantly on, we are ready. We’re ready to jump and go for that emergency.”
It’s all part of the transition from emergency worker to spa manager.
“I feel that I always must be there at the park when things are going on at the spa. I want to be there if there’s a problem. I’m ready to snap in there and take care of it,” she admits.
Just like her fire department days, she keeps a sharp eye on the operations and her people and makes sure everyone is safe and protected.
“I want to take care of my girls and just be that that cover for them like that officer sort of speak. Just to make sure they’re safe, make sure they’re taken care of, and make sure they have everything they need.”
Further, proof that you can take the assistant fire chief out of the department, but you can take the fire chief out of the woman comes in her actions and final thoughts as she sat along the highway to do this interview as cars whizzed by.
With concern in her voice she says,
“I just think that fire service right now and the volunteer departments are very low on manpower. I would love to see the younger generation get involved because the paid departments, you know, are suffering as well too. Because not everybody wants to go and be a firefighter anymore, paid or volunteer.”
She contemplates solutions that could entice young people to consider the profession as she continues to share. Ideas like programs in the school systems or in vocational or technical schools that introduce fire service to youngsters as an option.
“It’s great for them,” Davina believes. “It teaches them discipline and leadership and service to the community.”
At the end of the day, volunteer fire service is about neighbors helping neighbors.
“That is something that is starting to die out, people wanting to just run up and help someone. I still do that. I mean if there’s an emergency and I’m nearby, I’m there. I don’t care if I’m dressed up. I’ve left the church before to run fire calls.
Even though she loves her new Zen life, and even though she misses fire calls so much, fire service will now continue to run deep, now in the veins of her son.
“My brother keeps me all up to date. He calls me every Tuesday night after training meetings and lets me know what’s going on. I live out the fire service through them now.”
Like the one earring still hanging in a fire truck for at least the last twelve years, a piece of her heart will always be on call.
