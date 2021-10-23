For how many of us does this classic story ring true? You work all week and finally get paid. When you check your bank account, you see a large sum of money that looks to be more than you could even need for the next week or two. So, immediately you make the decision to spend a portion of that money on something that you have really wanted.
Well, as we all know, that money turns out not to be endless and within a few days it has slowly dwindled away as we pay the bills, make car payments, make mortgage payments, fill the car up with gas, buy groceries, etc. By the next time we look at our bank accounts again, almost nothing is left and we begin to feel guilty for buying that thing that we wanted instead of allocating the money toward necessities.
Now imagine a different scenario where before you ever had access to that money, you had already made a small donation of $5, $10, or $20 to a charitable organization that you knew was going to put that money toward a worthwhile cause. Most likely this amount of money is not going to make or break you; and for most people it will even go unnoticed. You’re still going to pay your bills, put gas in your car and buy necessities. You are probably going to still buy that item that you have been wanting since the last time you got paid. But how much easier will it be to alleviate some of that guilt associated with that frivolous purchase knowing that you, first and foremost, selflessly gave some of your money toward helping those in your community who are truly in need?
This is exactly what the United Way of Southern West Virginia is allowing you to do with their Workplace Giving Campaign. This campaign partners with local businesses in southern West Virginia to allow employees to make payroll deductions to the United Way of Southern Virginia. The donation amount would come directly out of the employee’s check and the contribution is pooled with other donors to make a great impact. Ten dollars a paycheck can provide shoes to 12 students in southern West Virginia or 40 meals to home-bound seniors.
By supporting the United Way of Southern West Virginia, you can at least know that your hard-earned money is working to support those in your community.
So, do you eat the $5 footlong that feeds you for one meal or give that $5 to an organization that helps feed our hungry neighbors all the meals they get to eat? Guess what? Most of us can do both.
If you or your employer would like to be a part of this campaign to support your local community by supporting the United Way of Southern West Virginia, the website is unitedwayswv.org, the telephone number is 304-253-2111 and the address is 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801.