Decluttering by the numbers

Many people took advantage of the Covid lockdowns to declutter and deep clean their homes. I wish I had been one of them.
Clutter creates a lot of stress, according to psychologists. So, for someone like me, who already deals with stress and anxiety issues and is also a borderline hoarder, clutter just adds to the problem.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not as bad as those people depicted on the television show. Nobody has to plead with me, as if talking someone back from a fifth-story window ledge, about throwing out a container of yogurt so far past its expiration date that the container is swollen with bacteria. However, don’t ask me to let go of the little stuffed duck that quacked at all hours of the day and night and could be heard all over the house. With work looming early the next morning, I wanted to set fire to that thing many times in those days. Today, its little felt hat sits askew on the well-worn head that is missing part of the fur and the dead batteries prevent it from quacking any more. But, every time I see it now, I remember the laughter of my children echoing across the house when that thing quacked unexpectedly at 1 a.m., even though no one was around it.
Then there is the Christmas boot – filled with faded holiday ornaments and its once-plush covering now disintegrating into dust when touched – that my in-laws gave me. I’d been in the hospital for several weeks awaiting the arrival of my first born; he finally arrived just before Christmas. My in-laws have both passed away now and that old, worn arrangement reminds me of their thoughtfulness when I really needed it and the fact that they were there many other times when we needed them.
There are numerous methods for decluttering outlined in myriad books and how-to videos. (Of course, no one talks about the fact that these books and videos just add to the clutter.)
Numbers seem to play a central role in many of these methods.
For instance, there is the 80/20 method. Reportedly, the vast majority of us wear 20 percent of our clothes 80 percent of the time. For me, that may fall closer to 90/10. I wear the clothing items that feel the softest and I like my clothes loose – really, really loose; so that narrows the field in my closet.
This method promotes applying the percentage to everything in your house and purging the 80 percent that isn’t used often.
I find this one a bit extreme.
Another one is to choose a day of the month and apply it to decluttering. For example, on the 10th of every month, throw away 10 items and pick another 10 items to donate. I would avoid the 30th or 31st, but that’s just me.
Also there is the one-in, one-out method. If you buy a new purse, an old one has to go. The same applies to blouses, jackets, pants, even (gasp!) cute shoes.
Another one is the 90/90 rule. If you haven’t used an item in the past 90 days and don’t expect to use it in the coming 90 days, get rid of it.
It’s no wonder I’m surrounded by clutter; I’ve never been good with numbers.
Marie Kondo, who is the current queen of organization, touts getting rid of everything that no longer “sparks joy.” She has clients pull out every piece of clothing, from all over the house, pile it in one location, then touch each item one-by-one. If it doesn’t “spark joy” when you touch it, get rid of it, she says. The same rule applies to every item in the house.
I would quickly be overwhelmed with this method and give up before really getting started.
It would take me a weekend just to round up my clothes. It might take me a weekend just to locate the nehru jacket I wore in high school, or maybe it was middle school. How I loved that thing. And, yes, I still have my hip-hugger bell bottoms. OK, I might be able to give those things up now, but they are the only tangible proof I have that my waist was ever really that small.
Organizational experts who live in the real world recommend that you start slow so as not to become overwhelmed. Many advise spending only 10 or 15 minutes per day just sorting one area of any room. Set up boxes and label them for donating, recycling, trashing, and, if you feel especially industrious, selling. That way, you can stop at any time, and the next time pick up where you left off, while moving the boxes with you as you make your way through the house.
Another easy way to tamp down closet clutter is to keep a box there. If something no longer fits or doesn’t look right, toss it in the box. At the end of a month (or six months, even a year), get rid of the items in the box.
Of course, some of us may take advantage of the kids’ upcoming spring break to work on decluttering our homes. Many people take vacations at the same time as their children’s school breaks. This year, with the price of gasoline through the roof, staying home is not such a bad idea.
While you’re home with the kids and before beginning a day (or 10 minutes) of decluttering, you might want to enjoy a leisurely breakfast with the kids.
One of the recipes my family has enjoyed over the years is homemade buttermilk pancakes. The recipe is simple and almost as quick as the available mixes. My husband even enjoyed making them on Sunday mornings when school and work didn’t push us.
● ● ●
Buttermilk Pancakes
2 eggs, beaten
2 ½ cups buttermilk
1 ½ cups self-rising flour
¼ cup oil (I use Canola oil)
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
● Mix the ingredients until smooth.
● Pour about ¼ cup of batter onto a hot griddle or skillet.
● Cook until pancakes are golden brown and dry around the edges (about three minutes). Then flip and cook the other side until golden brown.
● ● ●
This makes about 15 pancakes.
Top with syrup or your favorite fruit.
My husband likes peanut butter on his, along with butter and syrup.
I mix the batter with a hand mixer, but I’ve also used a spoon and a lot of elbow grease as well.
You can also use whole wheat flour instead of self-rising; just remember to add 1 teaspoon of baking soda, 2 teaspoons of baking powder, and 1 teaspoon of salt.
You can use two tablespoons of brown sugar instead of granulated.
Pancakes are delicious alone (my favorite) or served with sausage, bacon, or ham.
Whatever you do this spring, whether it’s spring cleaning, a short vacation, or both, remember to enjoy this time with your family. Time goes by in a whoosh, and it won’t be long before today’s clutter becomes tomorrow’s treasured memories.