He wasn’t going to do it this year.
Not all-out, anyway.
“I wasn’t going to quit completely,” Walt Kiser says. “I’m not going to be the Grinch or anything.”
The plan, instead, was to shoot for something somewhere between the loveable, green curmudgeon and Clark Griswold.
But the kids, he says.
The kids changed the plan.
“All the kids in the neighborhood came to me and said, ‘Please, Mr. Walt’ — they call me ‘Mr. Walt,’” Kiser says. “The kids said, ‘Mr. Walt, please don’t do that. Please don’t quit.’
“The kids put the pressure on me.”
And “Mr. Walt” folded.
He says he wasn’t really ready to let go anyway.
So, he’s back at it — climbing roofs and positioning things just so.
And now, Kiser’s annual Christmas extravaganza is once again lighting up his Grandview neighborhood.
For one last time.
● ● ●
“One snowman, one Santa and two lit candles,” Kiser says. “That’s how it all got started.”
It was 1980 when the Wyoming County native decided to put a few decorations outside his single-wide trailer in Oceana.
“I’d always been enthused with Christmas,” he says. “I always loved the lights and it just seemed like it brought the spirit out more in people.”
Kiser can pinpoint the exact moment that sparked his own Christmas spirit.
“When I was growing up, we didn’t have a whole lot and I remember going around New Richmond, looking at the lights and thinking, ‘Man, I wish I could do that.’”
He was particularly enthralled by a set of reindeer on display in a neighbor’s yard.
“‘When I get married,” he recalls saying, “‘I’m going to do that. I’m going to have me a nice Christmas display.’”
Kiser’s Christmas collection grew quickly, and when he moved into a new home, it took off.
“I would start decorating in late October and finish by the first Friday or Saturday in December,” he says.
By then, the snowman, Santa and two lit candles were joined by thousands of lights and hundreds of blow molds — the popular hollow plastic Christmas decorations seen on lawns for decades.
Kiser’s collection increased each year, particularly with visits to his brother’s home in Detroit.
During those trips, he’d visit Bronner’s CHRISTmas World, in nearby Frankenmuth, Mich.
“It’s the world’s largest Christmas display,” Kiser says. “They have over 40 acres of nothing but Christmas, so I’d make a trip every year and buy as much as I could afford.”
He also brought home ideas.
Kiser studied industrial arts in college and planned to work as a shop teacher. He completed his student teaching before the promise of a bigger paycheck lured him to the coal mines, where he first worked for Standard and then U.S. Steel.
The love of creating stayed with him though, and when he returned from Bronner’s with ideas in his head, he simply created them himself.
“It actually became a hobby of mine,” he says. “When I wasn’t working, I’d piddle out in my garage and build.”
His creations through the years have included a giant Christmas castle, nativity sets, signs, toy shops and even his own sled and life-size reindeer.
As his displays grew, so did the crowds, as visitors from across the county and even neighboring counties stopped by for a dose of Christmas cheer.
“I guess it was word-of-mouth,” he says of how news of his decorations spread. “Back then you didn’t have the internet, but people would come and be amazed.”
Kiser and his wife Pam were comfortable in the Oceana home where son J.W. had grown up.
That changed on July 8, 2001.
● ● ●
“The sun was shining when I went to work that morning,” Kiser recalls. “I was in the mines and later on in the shift, a dispatcher came on and said, ‘Man, it is raining out here like you wouldn’t believe.’”
Kiser still has trouble believing what happened that day.
By the time the rain stopped, much of Wyoming County had been damaged, destroyed and even washed away.
“I had never seen water so high,” he says.
Pam and J.W., who was home from college for the summer, made it out of the house safely, but the Kisers lost most everything else.
“Furniture, clothes, everything we owned,” Kiser says of the losses. “We had about 44 inches of water in the house, and the garage had over 6 foot.”
The family spent the next year in a FEMA trailer while their home was gutted and restored.
When they made it back to the place they had called home — on the bank of the Clear Fork, a tributary of the Guyandotte River — he and Pam worried.
“Every time it rains, once you get flooded, you get nervous,” Kiser says.
Before long, FEMA, through its hazard mitigation program, offered to purchase their property, tear down the home and never allow another structure to go up.
“The government wanted to buy us out, so we sold it,” Kiser says.
Three years and two months after they lost everything but a few pictures on the wall, the couple moved to their newly constructed home on Grandview Road in Raleigh County.
As they adjusted to their new normal, a familiar thought crept into Kiser’s mind.
It had been three years since he put up a single decoration.
It was time.
“I said, ‘It’s Christmas; we gotta do something.’”
● ● ●
Rebuilding a 21-year collection wasn’t easy.
The thousands of lights and hundreds of blow molds and other decorations he had amassed since 1980 were long gone — washed away by raging floodwaters.
And purchasing blow molds, Kiser quickly found, was tricky.
“I remember going to Sam’s, Walmart and Lowe’s and I couldn’t find blow molds,” he says, explaining most companies stopped making them, in favor of cheaper decorations and giant lawn inflatables.
“So, I started out small,” he says, though his smaller is the average big.
eBay became his friend and so, again, was Bronner’s.
It didn’t take long for his collection to grow as he traveled and won bidding wars online.
In 2013, when his now 14-year-old granddaughter Haley visited from her home in Bristol, Va., Kiser decided to step it up a notch.
“I said, ‘I’ll get you involved like your dad used to do,’” he says.
He continued to step it up each year until he almost stopped in 2021.
“Pam had a stroke May 31, 2001,” he explains.
That’s when Kiser, who retired in 2009, after spending 31 years in the same mine, decided it was time to retire his display.
“Pam had to go to rehab to learn to walk again,” he says, explaining his sole focus became helping his wife recover.
He says she’s made great strides since the stroke but needs a kidney now and is on dialysis three days a week.
“I want to donate,” he says, adding he’s lost 30 pounds and has been going through the process of finding out if he’s a match.
With everything going on, Kiser says he really didn’t want to decorate last year — not until the neighborhood kids bombarded him with their cries of “Please, Mr. Walt.”
Still, he didn’t go all out in 2021.
“It was about a third of what it was in the past,” he says, before adding, “Though a lot of people still came out and said it was more than they’d ever seen.”
So, Kiser planned his “final hoorah” for 2022.
“I’ve already told everybody,” he says. “All my friends and all the neighbors know. This is it. This year will be as big as ever.”
● ● ●
Kiser didn’t know exactly what his display would look like this year.
He knew he’d have a full array of carolers and angels — with music playing behind them — on his front porch. Santa and his fleet of reindeer, ready to launch into the night sky, are positioned on the roof.
The porch décor came first and then he worked his way out to the road and to the edges of his neighbors’ driveways.
He has his handmade sleigh, nativity scene, blow molds as far as the eye can — and can’t — see, positioned just to his liking and according to theme.
A few years ago, Kiser added a Christmas village.
“I started buying up little plastic playhouses and painting them by theme,” he says, explaining gingerbread are positioned near the gingerbread house, as are bears, Disney characters, penguins and so on. “We probably have 12 now. People really love that.”
Kiser is all about proportion.
“I don’t just throw it out there just to do it,” he says, explaining he won’t come close to using every decoration in his collection. “Everything has its own place.”
Kiser doesn’t allow visitors in the yard due to safety concerns. But they can park at the Exxon station across the street and walk down his driveway for a better look.
They can even drop off a letter to Santa and leave with a candy cane.
Though Kiser’s electric bill rises by about $400 — it was as much as $1,000 before the move to LEDs — in both January and December, he doesn’t ask for, nor does he accept, donations.
“Sometimes people have left money in the box with the letters for Santa,” he says. “We always give that to our church.”
It’s never been about money or even recognition, he says.
“I do it because I love it and I love it for the children,” he says. “They’re so overwhelmed when they see it. So happy. That’s why we do it.”
Though Kiser has been away from his native Wyoming County for 18 years, he says people who visited the lights there now travel to Raleigh County.
“A woman who went to school with my son said she brought her daughter and now her granddaughter,” he recalls. “That’s three generations.
“That’s special.”
But as special as it is, he says he knows it’s time to downsize.
“I’ll always have something,” he says. “I’m just going to cut back and be like a normal person.”
That, he says, means taking two days to decorate instead of six weeks.
“It’s hard though,” he says. “I already sometimes get a little teared up thinking about, but you gotta slow down sometime.”
Before that happens, though, Kiser says he wants to encourage everyone to drive by and enjoy the season.
“I want everyone to bring their children,” he says, adding he hopes to create lasting memories for visitors just as his neighbor did for him. “It’s one of these things that can be a lifetime memory for kids, who say, ‘I remember going by that house.’
“When I’m gone, kids will say, ‘I remember when that house was the best place ever at Christmas time.’”
● ● ●
Kiser, who lives just off the Shady Spring exit at 2185 Grandview Road in Beaver, says his display will remain lit through the first of the year.
Look for Facebook Live videos as he and his labradoodle Ono, dressed up for Christmas, show off closeups of the displays.
