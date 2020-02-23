Question: I have tingling and numbness in my feet. What can cause this, and is there anything over the counter that may help?
Answer: Some common medical causes are diabetes, low magnesium, low vitamin B12, and peripheral artery disease. Try taking magnesium oxide pills and rubbing Bio-freeze gel. Remember to drink plenty of water and to stretch your legs after a long day of work.
Question: I have severe headaches and have tried everything over the counter, but it never helps. What kind of doctor do I need to see to help me?
Answer: If you do not have a primary care physician or family doctor, you would need to find one first, because you would start with your family doctor first to see if they can help you figure out why you continue to have headaches not relieved with over-the-counter medications. If you are unable to find the source of your headaches and a solution, then you would need a referral to a neurologist.
