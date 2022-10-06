Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Aug. 4, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Dr. Arun Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and founder of the M.K.Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence, in his June 9 lecture at the University of Puerto Rico, shared the following story:
He was 16, living with his parents at the institute his grandfather had founded 18 miles outside of Durban, South Africa. Situated in the middle of the sugar plantations, the family lived deep in the country and had no neighbors. Gandhi and his two sisters always looked forward to going to town to visit friends or go to the movies.
One day, Gandhi’s father asked him to drive him to town for an all-day conference. His mother gave him a list of groceries she needed and, since the young man had to spend all day in town, his father asked him to take care of several pending chores, such as getting the car serviced.
He dropped his father off at the conference and agreed to pick him up at 5 p.m.
After hurriedly completing the chores, Gandhi went straight to the nearest movie theater and became so engrossed in a John Wayne double feature, he forgot about the time. By the time he got out of the theater, went to the garage and got the car, it was 6 p.m. before he was able to pick up his father.
Too ashamed to tell his father the truth about his tardiness, the young Gandhi lied, saying the car wasn’t ready on time. He didn’t realize his father had called the garage and knew the car had been ready for several hours.
“When he caught me in the lie, my father said, ‘There’s something wrong in the way I brought you up that didn’t give you the confidence to tell me the truth. In order to figure out where I went wrong with you, I’m going to walk home 18 miles and think about it.’ So, dressed in his suit and dress shoes, he began to walk home in the dark on mostly unpaved, unlit roads,” Arun Gandhi said.
For more than five hours, he drove slowly behind his father, watching the older man silently endure the discomforts that soon reduced his sturdy walk to a shifting limp along the dusty, rutted dirt road.
“I watched my father go through the agony all because of a stupid lie I had told,” he said. “I decided then and there I would never lie again.”
Gandhi used the story to illustrate the power of nonviolence.
I also saw it as a powerful reminder that there are always consequences of our actions. Gandhi’s father chose to pay the consequences for his son’s lie.
We all need to realize when we do wrong, somebody pays a price, even if we think we get off scot-free.
We need to own up to our faults and shortcomings, deal with them head-on and stop passing the buck.
When we’ve done wrong, we ought to be willing to take that long, slow painful walk down the right road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.