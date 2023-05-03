Volunteers and local church representatives will be offering Beckley’s National Day of Prayer 2023 on Thursday, May 4, at the Jim Word Memorial Park gazebo.
Church representatives, readers and singers are scheduled approximately every 15 minutes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
During the 15-minute time spots, participants normally read Bible scriptures, and they may offer a prayer and/or an optional song. A portable sound system will be set up at the gazebo.
Hebrews’ food and drink truck will set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the gazebo offering food and drinks for sale. Residents are invited to stop by for lunch and fellowship during the event.
Last year, 26 churches participated. The organizers are expecting more than 40 participants this year. Beckley’s Day of Prayer event was started by Sherrie Hunter in 2011 and has been coordinated by her along with a few other volunteers every year since, except 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.
The tentative schedule is:
7 a.m. – set-up and welcome.
7:10 a.m.– Jones Memorial Baptist
7:30 a.m. – LEAF
7:45 a.m. – St. Francis de Sales
8:00 a.m. – Beckley Praise Pastor Paul
8:15 a.m. – Sprague Freewill Baptist
8:30 a.m. – Maple Fork
8:45 a.m. — United Methodist Temple
9:00 a.m.– Beckley Presbyterian Church
9:15 a.m. – Beckley Community United Methodist Church
9:30 a.m. – United Apostolic Faith Church
9:40 a.m. — Beckley First Baptist Church
10 a.m. – St. Stephens Episcopal
10:15 a.m. – St. Luke Lutheran
10:45 a.m. – Dry Creek Methodist
11 a.m. – Salvation Army
11:15 a.m. – Stanaford Road Baptist Church
11:30 a.m. – Family Worship Center
11:45 a.m. Greater Beckley Christian School seniors
12:00 p.m. Heart of God Ministries
12:15 p.m. Horse Creek Freewill Baptist
12:30 p.m. Faith Community Church
12:45 p.m.– Faith Baptist Church
1 p.m. – I-Heart
1:15 p.m. – Manna House
1:30 p.m. – Life Changers
1:45 p.m. — Legacy Church
2:00 p.m. – Calloway Heights Baptist
2:15 p.m. – North Beckley Church of Christ
2:30 p.m. – Nazarene
2:45 p.m. – Sky Baptist
3:00 p.m. – First Christian Church
3:15 p.m. – Cross Point
3:30 p.m. – Mia Bailey (Christian singer and festival queen)
3:45 p.m. – New Life Church
4:00 p.m. – The Gospel Chapel
4:15 p.m. – Providence Bible
4:30 p.m. – Bible Baptist
4:45 p.m. – Breckenridge Missionary Baptist Church
5:00 p.m. – Greater New Jerusalem Holiness Temple
5:15 p.m. – Perry United Methodist Church
5:30 p.m. – New Hope Baptist
5:45 p.m. – Billy Pate
6 p.m. – Rebecca Chapel
6:15 p.m. – Beckley Praise
6:30 – 7 p.m. – House of Worship service
If interested in any of the open spots, contact Jill Moorefield or Sherrie Hunter.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
