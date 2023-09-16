Watoga State Park hosting second Dark Sky party
When:
Friday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 24. Call the park office at 304-799-4087 to confirm that the star party is being held if the weather appears inclement.
Where:
Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park Tower. Follow Tower Road off of W.Va. Rt. 219 in Pocahontas County. Once you are on Tower Road (north of the main park road), parking attendants will direct you where to park.
Drive times:
The star party location is approximately 135 miles from Charleston; 73 miles from Beckley; 26 miles from Lewisburg; 4.5 miles from Hillsboro and 15 miles from Marlinton.
Telescopes available:
In addition to an Orion 8” SkyQuest XT, dobsonian telescope and two Celestron Celestar 8, 8” Schmidt-Cassegrain Telescopes (SCT), multiple tabletop scopes will be available for use from the Watoga State Park Foundation.
Entertainment by:
Erica Marks, celloist, and possibly others.
Lighting:
Red bulb flashlights may be borrowed from the Watoga State Park Foundation. Please return prior to leaving the party. Also, if you bring your own flashlight, stop by the Foundation booth for red cellophane to go over your flashlight’s lens cover.
Activities for children:
All children are welcome to attend and should be accompanied by an adult. There will be a table with artwork to entertain the kids.
Seating:
Please feel free to bring your favorite chair or blanket to be able to relax and enjoy.
Restrictions:
Please do not bring any dogs or pets, even if on a leash. Dogs in the dark are unsafe for pedestrians and children alike. Dogs left in a car oftentimes bark and will disturb the tranquility of the event.
Sponsors:
The Watoga State Park Foundation and Dramas, Fairs and Festivals.
• • •
Star party etiquette
- Arrive before sunset.
- Park away from the observing site. When entering the area if dark, turn on parking lights only. Please follow parking directions when entering the North entrance near the tower off Rt. 219. You will need to walk up to the tower site. Exit the area continuing forward through to the South entrance, onto Rt. 219.
- Use red flashlights, pointed down and sparingly. The Watoga State Park Foundation will have some flashlights available for use, or red cellophane to cover your own. Please return all flashlights.
- No white light after dark, unless you need it for emergency use and you warn other attendees. It takes about 30 minutes for one’s eyes to become fully dark adapted. A brief flash of white light can instantly ruin that dark adaptation for everyone.
- Watch where you walk and be careful!
- No pets please!
- Ask before you touch! Our amateur astronomers will be happy to assist you in viewing through the telescopes.
- Astronomy equipment can be expensive and needs to be precisely positioned; you don’t want to accidentally damage someone’s telescope or observation. A reminder: Never touch any glass optical surface.
- Ask lots of questions! The amateur astronomers appreciate the opportunity to share, teach and collaborate.
- Ask Watoga State Park Foundation members about the International Dark Sky designation and what you can do at home or in the community to preserve the dark sky habitat.
