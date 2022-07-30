The year is 2008. Comic book movies are still seen as a niche genre for nostalgia-riddled enthusiasts, and “Titanic” is still the highest grossing film of all time. Heath Ledger is known primarily for romantic comedy films, and Christopher Nolan has yet to reach creative independence. The character of Batman has recently been rebooted successfully in “Batman Begins” and fans all over the world are waiting to see how a cliffhanger with a Joker card will play out in the sequel.
That sequel was titled “The Dark Knight” and went on to become one of the most important films in the history of cinema. Not only did the film continue to prove that comic book franchises could be immensely profitable, it also established that a comic book film could aspire to elevate itself above the source material. Christopher Nolan established himself as a creative tour-de-force and Heath Ledger cemented himself into legend with one of the greatest performances in cinema history.
It’s not enough to wax poetically about the accolades the film has received. What made “The Dark Knight” such a seminal achievement is nested in how the film operates more as a crime thriller, akin to “Silence of the Lambs” or “The Untouchables,” than it does as a comic book film like “Spiderman” or “Iron Man.” It’s more than merely being a dark, serious, or realistic portrayal of a comic book story; it’s the way the film paces itself, how tight the script is written and how truly sharp some of the performances are.
What made the film unique was in part due to Nolan’s insistence on using practical effects over computer-generated imagery. Practical effects help to ground the film even more than the “realistic Batman” script does, especially during an era when a reliance on CGI was seen as critical for a comic book movie to succeed. The action set-pieces are thrilling and convey genuine intensity as a real 18-wheeler was flipped end over front in frame.
Finally, there’s the stunning, intense and harrowing portrayal of a psychopathic clown by Heath Ledger. Ledger’s performance is the heart of the film as the back and forth between Bale’s Batman and Ledger’s Joker is the high point for much of the film. Many moral conundrums are posited by Joker, and they give the story a longevity through continued discussion even decades after release. “The Dark Knight” still holds up after all this time because of its commitment to story, character, practical effects and the acting that drives it all together.
