The West Virginia Dandelion Festival is scheduled to open Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. with an Art Show featuring artists from all over West Virginia at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library.
The Art Show features a diverse number of categories including drawing, painting, photography, 3-dimensional, textile and mixed media.
Grade school and high school students are encouraged to join the youth section of the program.
The art show entry packets are available online at http://www.wvdandelionfestival.com/art-show.html or at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library, which is located at 344 Main St. W.
The library can also email entry forms upon request. Call the WSS Library at 304-536-1171 if you have any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.