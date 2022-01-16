Prior to 2012 the town of Beckley, West Virginia, was more or less the town from “Footloose.”
The town council had banned dancing and the people walked around in an eternal state of apathy. The world seemed to be in bland shades of black and white and life seemed meaningless. That is until the United Way of Southern West Virginia transformed itself into Kevin Bacon in order to show the town the joy and freedom that can only be found in dance. The United Way hosted the first Dancing with the Stars event, and the town was hooked. Never had they seen such raw dance talent take to the stage to perform in every major genre of the dance tradition. The people could not contain themselves and they expressed their delight by ripping open their pocketbooks and generously donating to the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
The tradition of Dancing with the Stars was so beloved that it became an annual tradition in the town of Beckley, West Virginia, and year after year the people came out in larger numbers to behold the spectacle and commit themselves to larger and larger donations. That is until 2020 when the Reverend Shaw Moore returned in the form of Covid-19 to once again ban dance and return the town to impassivity and emptiness. Men hung up their tuxedos, women vacuum sealed their evening gowns, and sequins were cast into the New River.Would this be the end of dance as people knew it, would the current state become the new normal, would the Reverend Corona win?
No! I have read the script and in 2022 dancing once again returns to the town of Beckley with Trena Dacal reprising the role of Kevin Bacon and Lori Cuthbert debuting as Ariel Moore. This duo has committed to restoring the decade-old tradition of Dancing with the Stars, and the new cast of dancers is set to be younger, nimbler and more agile than ever before. So go ahead and hang up those KN95 masks and strap on your leotards because this year we are going to boogie, baby!
While the particulars of the event are sealed tight in a lock box buried deep in the catacombs below the office of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, we can reveal that a reveal party is in the works and the event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 23. Please note that this is a tentative date and that based on the past history of the last two years anything including new variants and the rapture could be cause for rescheduling.
We are very excited to bring back a much-anticipated event but could still use all of the support possible to ensure that everything is in place to make it happen. If you would like to support the United Way of Southern West Virginia, you can do so safely online at Unitedwayswv.org, pledge securely by calling 304-253-2111 ext. 105 to speak with a United Way representative, or mail your contributions to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you on the dance floor.
As a footnote, I have never seen “Footloose” and my understanding of it is completely taken from cultural references and Wikipedia articles.