The United Way of Southern West Virginia will announce the lineup for its 10th annual Dancing with the Stars major fundraiser during a reveal slated for 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
Six couples and six choreographers have agreed to participate in this year’s event scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way, says, “Our signature event and the social event of the season is launched with our reveal party to release the names of the 12 community leaders who are participating in our 10th season.
“We are excited about the fundraising and performances from this incredible cast,” she said.
Money raised from Dancing with the Stars goes directly into the annual campaign, allowing United Way of Southern West Virginia to fund nonprofit agencies in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties and the Greater Bluefield area.
Children receive new shoes, babies receive formula and diapers, homebound seniors receive delivered meals, families in hardship receive food, and these are just a few of the services that come from United Way’s fundraising efforts, Dacal said.
“This event grew to account for 30 percent of our annual campaign goal over our first nine seasons,” Dacal said. “Our supporters were thrilled to see Dancing with the Stars return after the pandemic in 2022 and we will continue to provide the most incredible evening of enjoyment in our community with this year’s event.
“Our dancers understand we want them to have fun with this challenge, learn something new with a dance routine that will entertain our audience, and have a wonderful time making new friends,” Dacal said.
“They also know the ultimate goal is to raise money and be ambassadors for the message of our United Way and the work we do throughout southern West Virginia.”
